Minister Urges Municipal Readiness Amid Weather Conditions

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Mar. 26 (Petra) -- Minister of Local Administration Walid Al-Masri has directed municipalities and joint service councils nationwide to step up emergency readiness measures in response to ongoing weather conditions affecting the Kingdom.The minister called for the immediate publication of emergency hotline numbers and the activation of public complaint platforms to ensure swift communication with citizens. He underscored the need for rapid handling of any field reports to maintain uninterrupted services and safeguard public safety.Al-Masri further emphasized strengthening coordination between service agencies, administrative authorities, and teams from public works and civil defense to ensure a unified field response. He noted that preparedness and quick response remain critical to minimizing disruptions and maintaining normal daily life across all governorates.