Data Reveals 83% Of Iranian Strikes Target Jordan And GCC

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Mar. 26 (Petra) – A comprehensive statistical analysis of Iranian missile and drone attacks since the onset of the current regional escalation on February 28 reveals a startling strategic shift: nearly 83 percent of Iranian strikes have targeted Jordan and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) states, with only 17 percent directed at Israel.According to official data compiled through Wednesday evening, Iran has launched a total of 4,649 missiles and drones at Arab nations. In stark contrast, Israel – the primary party to the declared conflict – was targeted by 930 projectiles. These figures, originally detailed in a report by the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) and echoed by regional monitors, underscore a dangerous expansion of hostilities against non-belligerent sovereign states.The Geography of AggressionThe distribution of the 4,649 strikes across the region highlights a concentrated effort to destabilize the Arab Levant and the Gulf:– United Arab Emirates: 2,156 attacks– Kuwait: 791 attacks– Saudi Arabia: 723 attacks– Bahrain: 429 attacks– Jordan: 258 attacks (with 414 downed projectiles managed by security forces)– Qatar: 270 attacks– Oman: 22 attacksJordanian and GCC air defense systems have demonstrated high operational efficiency, neutralizing the vast majority of these threats. However, the sheer volume of fire directed at vital infrastructure and residential zones has drawn sharp international condemnation.Global Diplomatic CensureThe UN Human Rights Council in Geneva on Wednesday labeled the attacks "heinous," passing a resolution – sponsored by Jordan and the GCC – demanding an immediate cessation of hostilities and calling for Tehran to provide swift compensation to those affected. The 47-nation body emphasized that attempts to disrupt international shipping in the Strait of Hormuz and the targeting of energy supplies constitute a direct threat to the global economy.Jordan's Permanent Representative, Ambassador Akram Al-Harahsha, reaffirmed that the Kingdom's interception of over 240 drones and missiles is a legitimate exercise of sovereignty. He noted that the fallout from these encounters has resulted in 24 civilian injuries within Jordan, stressing that the Kingdom remains a neutral party focused on protecting its citizens.Regional Solidarity and Legal RecourseThe Saudi Permanent Representative, Abdulmohsen bin Khothaila, warned that this "blatant aggression" offers Tehran no strategic gain, serving only to deepen its international isolation and incur heavy political and economic costs. Saudi Arabia categorized the strikes as a policy of "blackmail" and a violation of International Humanitarian Law, specifically the prohibition against targeting non-combatant states.The adoption of UN Security Council Resolution 2817 remains the primary legal instrument for the international community to hold the aggressors accountable. For Jordan and its Gulf partners, the data confirms a grim reality: while the rhetoric focuses on a specific conflict, the kinetic reality is a systematic assault on the stability of the entire Arab region.