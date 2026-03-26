International Travelers Set Off For Azerbaijan's Karabakh And East Zangezur (PHOTO)...

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)A group of globe-trotters led by Harry Mitsidis, a British national of Greek origin and founder of NomadMania, the mastermind behind NomadMania, has set off on an adventure to Karabakh and East Zangezur, Trend 's Karabakh bureau reports.

The guests entered the liberated areas of the Aghdam district at the start of their trip. The itinerary includes visits to the cities of Aghdam and Shusha today, followed by a stop in Lachin, and later visits to Zangilan and Fuzuli districts.

The delegation includes 79 travelers from 37 countries, making it the largest group of international visitors to Karabakh and East Zangezur to date.

NomadMania, which ranks global destinations by dividing the world into 1,301 regions, previously held its annual gathering in Azerbaijan. Mitsidis, who has visited all of the listed regions, is currently ranked at the top of the organization's global index. The organization has also previously held its annual gathering in Azerbaijan.

The visit follows a series of similar trips organized by international travel clubs since the end of the conflict, offering participants a closer look at ongoing reconstruction and redevelopment efforts.

From 2020 through 2025, leading global travel clubs have organized 15 visits to Karabakh and East Zangezur, with the current journey becoming the latest in a growing series of international tours to the region.

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A group of globe-trotters led by Harry Mitsidis, a British national of Greek origin and founder of NomadMania, the mastermind behind NomadMania, has set off on an adventure to Karabakh and East Zangezur, Trend 's Karabakh bureau reports.

The delegation, comprising 79 travelers from 37 countries, is the largest of its kind to visit the territories in recent years. The trip is part of broader efforts to showcase areas affected by past conflict and to highlight ongoing reconstruction and development initiatives.

NomadMania, which ranks global destinations by dividing the world into 1,301 regions, previously held its annual gathering in Azerbaijan. Mitsidis, who has visited all of the listed regions, is currently ranked at the top of the organization's global index. The organization has also previously held its annual gathering in Azerbaijan.

The visit follows a series of similar trips organized by international travel clubs since the end of the conflict, offering participants a closer look at ongoing reconstruction and redevelopment efforts.

From 2020 through 2025, leading global travel clubs have organized 15 visits to Karabakh and East Zangezur, with the current journey becoming the latest in a growing series of international tours to the region.