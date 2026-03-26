Provenance Gold Intersects 2.18 G/T Gold Over 83.82M Including 18.19 G/T Gold Over 1.68M And 39.61 G/T Gold Over 0.91M At The Herman Area
|Hole
|Easting
|Northing
|Azimuth
|Dip
|From
|To
|Length
|Gold
|Area
|(m)
|(m)
|(m)
|(g/t)
|
|EC-04
|
|442181
|4918166
|290
|-55
|4.27
|24.38
|20.12
|0.51
|Herman
|
|And
|
|
|
|
|33.83
|117.65
|83.82
|2.18
|
|
|including
|
|
|
|
|39.78
|48.92
|9.14
|4.24
|
|
|including
|
|
|
|
|47.24
|48.92
|1.68
|18.19
|
|
|including
|
|
|
|
|53.95
|54.86
|0.91
|39.61
|
|
|including
|
|
|
|
|67.67
|78.79
|11.13
|3.90
|
|
|including
|
|
|
|
|68.88
|69.95
|1.07
|22.62
|
|
|and
|
|
|
|
|75.74
|77.27
|1.52
|5.02
|
|
|including
|
|
|
|
|102.72
|104.24
|1.52
|20.25
|
|
|And
|
|
|
|
|176.94
|186.54
|9.60
|0.32
|
|
|And
|
|
|
|
|231.19
|236.83
|5.64
|0.37
|
|EC-05
|
|442181
|4918166
|235
|-60
|3.20
|49.68
|46.48
|0.70
|Herman
|
|including
|
|
|
|
|39.32
|47.09
|7.77
|1.97
|
|
|And
|
|
|
|
|68.73
|115.21
|46.48
|0.36
|
|
|And
|
|
|
|
|119.18
|129.69
|10.52
|1.82
|
|
|including
|
|
|
|
|124.11
|125.27
|1.52
|8.73
|
|
|And
|
|
|
|
|135.03
|178.61
|43.59
|0.40
|
|
|including
|
|
|
|
|145.39
|153.62
|8.23
|1.02
|
|
|And
|
|
|
|
|187.15
|201.69
|14.54
|0.26
|
|
|And
|
|
|
|
|207.72
|222.20
|14.48
|0.36
|
|
|And
|
|
|
|
|274.32
|279.50
|5.18
|0.48
|
|
|And
|
|
|
|
|301.45
|305.87
|4.42
|0.51
|
Figure 2. Cross Section Showing Herman Drill Hole Locations and Gold Assays.
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
Ongoing Exploration
Core processing is ongoing for holes EC-06, EC-07 and EC-09 located in the Herman Area (Figure 1-2) and EC-08 located in the Tyee Area. Results will be released as they become available. In addition, metallurgical testing is ongoing, and a soil sampling program just commenced at Eldorado West which is due to be completed within two weeks. Further announcements will be made in the near future covering drilling and exploration programs for this year.
Sampling, Laboratory, and QAQC
On receipt from the drill site, the HQ-sized drill core was systematically logged for geological attributes, photographed and sampled at Provenance's core logging facility. Sample lengths as small as 0.45 m were used to isolate features of interest, otherwise a default 1.52 m downhole sample length was used. Each sample is identified by a unique sample tag number which is placed in the bag containing the core to be assayed. Once logged, the core was transported to ALS Global in Reno, Nevada, for cutting and assaying. ALS Global is independent of the Company.
Once at ALS Global in Reno, the core was cut in half lengthwise along predetermined lines, with one-half (same half, consistently) collected for analysis and one-half stored as a record. ALS Global meets all requirements of International Standards ISO/IEC 17025:2017 and ISO 9001:2015. ALS Global operates according to the guidelines set out in ISO/IEC Guide 25.
Provenance submitted samples for gold determination by PhotonAssayTM and 34 element ICP. PhotonAssayTM is a fast, accurate, non-destructive process to determine gold, silver and copper in geological and process samples. The technique uses gamma ray activation to induce nuclear transitions in the elements of interest, which leads to photon emissions with highly characteristic energies. After analysis, the entire assay charge is returned intact and can be submitted for subsequent analyses such as geochemistry, cyanidation, metallurgical testing, environmental testing, or retained for future verification.
The Company has implemented a quality assurance and quality control (QA/QC) program to ensure sampling and analysis of all exploration work is conducted in accordance with industry best practices. A rotation of certified standards, blanks, and field duplicates were inserted into the sample stream approximately every 30m. The Company QA/QC, as well as the laboratory inserted standards, blanks, and duplicates were monitored closely upon receiving assay certificates from the laboratory. No discrepancies were reported in the reference samples inserted. The Company will continue to monitor QA/QC procedures closely.
Additional Technical Information
All reported intervals in this news release are downhole core lengths. True widths of mineralized intervals are not known at this time. Geological modeling is ongoing, and additional drilling will be required to establish the geometry and orientation of the mineralized zones in order to determine true thicknesses. There were no known drilling, sampling, recovery, or other factors that could materially affect the accuracy or reliability of the data. Coordinates are provided in UTM WGS 84 Zone11.
Qualified Person
The technical content disclosed in this press release was independently reviewed and approved by Jo Price, P.Geo., M.Sc., a technical advisor to the Company and a Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101. Jo Price has verified the sampling data and analytical certificates underlying the scientific and technical information disclosed in this document.
About Provenance Gold
Provenance Gold Corp. is a precious metals exploration company focused on its flagship Eldorado Gold Project in eastern Oregon. The Company is actively advancing the Project through systematic drilling, geological modeling, and expansion of its mineralized zones. Provenance's portfolio also includes additional exploration-stage assets in Nevada, USA. For further information, please visit the Company's website at or contact Rob Clark at ....
On behalf of the Board,
Provenance Gold Corp.
Rob Clark, CEO
1-236-201-4653
Safe Harbor Statement: Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange, nor its regulation services provider, accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release. This news release may contain certain "Forward-Looking Statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities laws, including statements regarding advancing the discovery at the Project; increasing the mineralized footprint of the Project; timing and results of future testwork; the exploration program planned for 2026; the release of the results from the core drilling program; and the Company's future plans and intentions. When or if used in this news release, the words "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "target", "plan", "forecast", "may", "schedule" and similar words or expressions identify forward-looking statements or information. Such statements represent the Company's current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social risks, contingencies and uncertainties. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among other things: risks related to uncertainties inherent in drill results; and risks associated with executing the Company's plans and intentions. These factors should be considered carefully, and readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release and the Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements or information to reflect changes in assumptions or changes in circumstances or any other events affecting such statements and information other than as required by applicable laws, rules and regulations.
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Source: Provenance Gold Corp.
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