Automated Microbiology Market Size, Share & Growth Graph By 2034

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Global Veterinary Dermatology Drugs Market Size The veterinary dermatology drugs size was valued at USD 10.51 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow from USD 11.47 billion in 2026 to USD 23.75 billion by 2034 at a CAGR of 9.52% during the forecast period (2026-2034), as per Straits Research Analysis. The veterinary dermatology drugs market is growing steadily, supported by rising pet ownership and increasing humanization, which drives higher spending on skin health treatments. Globally, over 60% of households in developed regions own at least one pet, while companion animal populations continue to rise across emerging markets, strengthening demand for veterinary care. The rising prevalence of allergies, infections, and parasitic conditions is increasing demand, with dermatological issues accounting for nearly 20–30% of veterinary visits in small animal practice. Technological integration such as telemedicine and digital diagnostics, is improving access to care and enabling more targeted prescriptions. Advances in drug formulations, including biologics and immunomodulators, are enhancing treatment outcomes and driving adoption. High treatment costs and the need for long-term therapy limit usage, especially in price-sensitive markets. Limited veterinary infrastructure and a shortage of specialists in emerging regions continue to restrict access and slow market penetration, while collaborations in research and expansion into livestock dermatology are expected to create new growth opportunities and support market expansion. Key Market Insights North America dominated the market with the largest share of 40.17% in 2025. The Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the market during the forecast period at a CAGR of 11.52%. Based on drug, the veterinary antifungal drug dominated with a share of 42.34% in 2025. Based on animal type, the large animals segment is expected to register a CAGR of 10.42% during the forecast period. Based on end user, the veterinary hospitals segment is expected to register a CAGR of 10.33% during the forecast period. The US veterinary dermatology drugs market size was valued at USD 3.81 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 4.16 billion in 2026. Market Summary

Market Metric Details & Data (2025-2034) 2025 Market Valuation USD 8.37 Billion Estimated 2026 Value USD 9.20 Billion Projected 2034 Value USD 19.81 Billion CAGR (2026-2034) 10.07% Dominant Region North America Fastest Growing Region Asia Pacific Key Market Players bioMérieux, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Abbott Laboratories, Hoffmann-La Roche, QIAGEN

to learn more about this report Download Free Sample Report

Emerging Trends in Automated Microbiology Market Shift toward Fully Automated Workflows

The increasing adoption of total laboratory automation in clinical microbiology drives a transition from manual culture handling and interpretation to fully automated workflows that integrate sample processing, incubation, and digital reading. Laboratories implement robotics, smart incubators, and imaging systems to improve efficiency and reduce human intervention. These systems enable continuous operation and faster turnaround times for microbial identification. Thus, the market evolves toward high-throughput and standardized microbiology laboratories with improved productivity.

Integration of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Imaging in Microbial Analysis

The growing use of artificial intelligence and digital imaging in microbial analysis acts as another important factor in the market. This drives a transition toward automated interpretation of culture plates and rapid organism identification using advanced algorithms. Manufacturers develop AI-enabled platforms that enhance accuracy and reduce variability in diagnostic results. Laboratories increasingly adopt these technologies to support decision-making and manage rising sample volumes. As a result, the market shifts toward intelligent and data-driven microbiology solutions with enhanced diagnostic precision.

Market Drivers Rising Burden of Infectious Diseases and Increasing Emphasis on Antimicrobial Stewardship Drives Market

The rising burden of infectious diseases and hospital-acquired infections increases demand for faster and more reliable microbiology testing, which impacts the market by pushing laboratories to adopt automated systems that can handle high sample volumes with consistent accuracy. Manufacturers respond by increasing distribution of integrated automation platforms that streamline workflows and reduce turnaround time. These solutions improve diagnostic efficiency and support timely clinical decision-making. As a result, the market grows with stronger demand for high-throughput and reliable microbiology automation systems.

The increasing emphasis on antimicrobial stewardship and rapid susceptibility testing increases demand for automated microbiology systems, driving laboratories to adopt technologies that provide faster identification and antimicrobial susceptibility results. Manufacturers respond by increasing the supply of advanced automation platforms integrated with rapid AST capabilities and real-time data analysis. These solutions help clinicians select targeted therapies more quickly and reduce inappropriate antibiotic use. Thus, the market grows with rising demand for systems that support timely and evidence-based infection management.

Market Restraints High Capital Investment and Complex System Integration Restrain Automated Microbiology Market Growth

High capital investment and installation costs act as a key restraining factor in the automated microbiology market. The need for advanced instruments, laboratory redesign, and system integration increases upfront expenditure for healthcare facilities. This creates financial barriers, especially for small and mid-sized laboratories with limited budgets. This limits market growth as adoption remains concentrated in well-funded institutions.

Complex system integration and workflow standardization act as another restraining factor in the market. Automated platforms require alignment with existing laboratory information systems and processes, which increases implementation complexity. This leads to longer deployment timelines and operational disruptions during transition phases. This slows adoption as laboratories hesitate to shift from established manual workflows to fully automated systems.

Market Opportunities Expanding Satellite Lab Networks and Microbiology Automation Offers Growth Opportunities for Automated Microbiology Market Players

The expansion of decentralized and satellite laboratory networks offers growth opportunities for players by increasing the need for compact and modular automated microbiology systems. This creates a growth opportunity as healthcare systems aim to deliver faster diagnostics closer to the point of care. Manufacturers develop scalable automation solutions that can operate efficiently in smaller or resource-limited settings. These systems reduce sample transport time and improve turnaround for critical infections. The market evolves with broader deployment of automation beyond central laboratories into distributed healthcare environments.

The growing integration of microbiology automation with hospital information systems and digital health platforms offers growth opportunities for players by enabling data-driven laboratory operations. Laboratories seek real-time data visibility, predictive analytics, and workflow optimization. Manufacturers invest in interoperable systems that connect instruments with digital ecosystems for seamless data exchange and monitoring. These capabilities improve operational efficiency, reduce errors, and support clinical decision-making. The market progresses toward fully connected and intelligent microbiology laboratories with enhanced performance and scalability.

Regional Insights North America: Market Dominance through Widespread Adoption of Laboratory Automation Systems and Deployment of Connected Microbiology Platforms

North America held a dominating share of the market in 2025 with a share of 41.32%. Growth of this region is driven by widespread adoption of total laboratory automation (TLA) systems in large hospital networks, which standardize workflows and reduce manual errors. Regulatory incentives for antimicrobial stewardship programs are pushing hospitals to deploy rapid ID/AST platforms. Participation in the CDC's antimicrobial resistance surveillance programs encourages deployment of connected microbiology platforms for real-time data reporting and public health monitoring.

The US automated microbiology market growth is driven by high utilization of joint venture reference labs that standardize testing across multiple states. FDA incentives for rapid diagnostic devices encourage hospitals to implement novel automation technologies. Integration with national public health databases like the National Healthcare Safety Network (NHSN) enables real-time pathogen tracking, supporting infection control and outbreak management. These factors make US labs early adopters of advanced microbiology automation.

The automated microbiology market in Canada grows due to federal funding through the Public Health Agency of Canada for advanced infectious disease diagnostics, which encourages laboratories to adopt automated ID/AST systems. Government-supported initiatives in remote and indigenous communities drive the deployment of point-of-care automated testing to ensure timely infectious disease diagnosis across underserved regions in Canada. These factors collectively position Canada as the fastest-growing country in North America.

Asia Pacific: Fastest Growth Driven by Modernization of Hospital Laboratories and Rising Demand for Respiratory Pathogen Panels

The Asia Pacific market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 21.30% during the forecast period. The market is growing due to rapid adoption of automated mycobacteria detection systems in high TB-burden countries like India and the Philippines, enabling faster diagnosis of tuberculosis. Deployment of cloud-connected microbiology platforms in urban hospitals in China supports remote monitoring and centralized reporting. Rising demand for respiratory pathogen panels in South Korea and Japan accelerates the adoption of automated microbiology instruments.

The China automated microbiology market benefits from government-driven modernization of hospital laboratories under the Healthy China 2030 plan, which funds high-throughput automated ID/AST systems. The integration of microbiology platforms with the Chinese Center for Disease Control (China CDC) reporting network enables rapid infectious disease surveillance. Expansion of large-scale urban hospital chains in Beijing and Shanghai drives the adoption of robotics-based sample handling and boosts the demand for automated microbiology products in China.

The Japan automated microbiology market benefits from widespread adoption of automated blood culture systems in tertiary hospitals, which reduce time to pathogen detection and improve sepsis management. Integration of automated microbiology platforms with the Japan Nosocomial Infections Surveillance (JANIS) data network allows realtime resistance pattern tracking across over 1,000 hospitals and early outbreak detection. Collaborations between local robotics firms and diagnostic instrument manufacturers support market growth in Japan.

The automated microbiology market growth in Singapore is driven by active participation in the WHO's Global Antimicrobial Resistance Surveillance System (GLASS), which requires routine, high-quality automated pathogen testing for resistance trends, which boosts demand for connected ID/AST platforms. Singapore also implements the One Health AMR surveillance program, integrating human, animal, food, and environmental microbiology data, thereby supporting market growth.

By Product

The reagents & kits segment dominated the market with a share of 43.79% in 2025, driven by the rise of lot-specific, barcoded consumables that ensure traceability and regulatory compliance in automated workflows. Growth also comes from stabilized, ready-to-use chromogenic media that enable precise organism differentiation without manual preparation. Use of closed-cartridge reagent systems reduces contamination risk and supports seamless integration with automated microbiology platforms, improving reproducibility. These factors collectively boost segment growth.

The instruments segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.94% during the forecast period, driven by the adoption of modular track-based automation systems that allow labs to scale capacity incrementally without full system replacement. Segment growth is also driven by embedded digital imaging with AI-assisted colony recognition, which improves diagnostic precision. The automated plate de-stacking and smart loading mechanisms optimize workflow sequencing and reduce bottlenecks in high-volume laboratories.

By Application

The clinical diagnostics segment dominated the market with a revenue share of 49.12% in 2025 due to the use of multiplex syndromic panels that test 20+ pathogens in a single run, reducing diagnostic complexity and enabling faster clinical decisions. Real-time pathogen load monitoring supports dynamic treatment adjustments and improves patient management in critical care. These factors support segment growth during the forecast period.

The biopharmaceutical production segment is expected to showcase a growth rate of 11.25% during the forecast period, supported by automated bioburden trend analysis, which predicts contamination risk over multiple production cycles. Growth also comes from the integration of microbiology automation with process analytical technology tools, which allows real-time process optimization. Continuous microbial monitoring in vaccine fermentation tanks allows early detection of bacterial intrusion. Thus, all the aforementioned factors support segment growth.

By End Use

The hospitals & diagnostic laboratories segment accounted for a dominant share of 42.63% in 2025 due to high patient inflow requiring rapid infectious disease diagnosis, especially in ICUs and emergency departments. routine surveillance testing for hospital-acquired infections, such as MRSA and C. difficile, and demand for high-throughput COVID-19 and respiratory pathogen panels, which ensures timely treatment and reduces outbreak risks within clinical settings.

The pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.46% during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to strict sterility and quality control requirements in biologics and vaccine production, which drive the adoption of automated microbial testing in biotech companies. It is also supported by high-throughput contamination screening of raw materials and intermediates and integration of automated microbiology platforms in R&D for faster formulation development and regulatory compliance.

Competitive Landscape

The automated microbiology market is moderately consolidated with a mix of large global players and several specialized and regional companies. Established players dominate through comprehensive portfolios, integrated automation platforms, and strong global distribution networks, which allow them to serve high-volume laboratories and hospital systems. These companies compete primarily on technological advancement, system integration, reliability, and long-term service contracts. In contrast, emerging players focus on niche innovation areas such as AI-driven analytics, modular automation, and cost-efficient solutions tailored to smaller or decentralized labs. They compete on flexibility, affordability, and speed of innovation, which helps them capture underserved segments. The competitive landscape reflects a balance between scale-driven dominance and innovation-led entry.

In February 2026, bioMérieux launched SMARTBIOME, a microbiology solution combining sequencing and analytics to improve microbial analysis and quality control workflows. In January 2026, bioMérieux completed the acquisition of Accellix, strengthening its automated solutions in pharmaceutical microbiology and quality control, especially for advanced therapies. In November 2025, bioMérieux partnered with Oxford Nanopore Technologies to launch AmPORE-TB, a sequencing-based solution for rapid antimicrobial resistance profiling in tuberculosis. In September 2025, Accellix entered a strategic collaboration with Streck to integrate its automated cell phenotyping platform with Streck's QC materials, advancing automation in cell therapy quality control.

Report Metric Details Market Size in 2025 USD 8.37 Billion Market Size in 2026 USD 9.20 Billion Market Size in 2034 USD 19.81 Billion CAGR 10.07% (2026-2034) Base Year for Estimation 2025 Historical Data 2022-2024 Forecast Period 2026-2034 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Environment & Regulatory Landscape and Trends Segments Covered By Product, By Application, By End Use Geographies Covered North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, LATAM Countries Covered US, Canada, UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Nordic, Benelux, China, Korea, Japan, India, Australia, Singapore, Taiwan, South East Asia, UAE, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Colombia

List of Key and Emerging Players in Automated Microbiology Market bioMérieux Thermo Fisher Scientific Abbott Laboratories Hoffmann-La Roche QIAGEN Danaher Corporation Beckman Coulter Bio-Rad Laboratories Merck KGaA Agilent Technologies Rapid Micro Biosystems T2 Biosystems Eiken Chemical Hologic Inc. Tecan Group Hamilton Company PerkinElmer Inc. Recent DevelopmentsReport Scope

to learn more about this report Download Free Sample Report

Instruments Automated Microbial Identification Systems Automated Blood Culture Systems Automated Colony Counters Automated Sample Preparation Systems Automated Antibiotic Susceptibility Testing (AST) Systems Other Instruments Reagents & Kits Culture Media Stains & Dyes Assay Kits & Panels Other Reagents & Kits Software

Biopharmaceutical Production Clinical Diagnostics Environmental & Water Testing Food & Beverage Testing Other Applications

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies Hospitals & Diagnostic Laboratories Academic & Research Institutes Other End User

North America Europe APAC Middle East and Africa LATAM

Automated Microbiology Market Segments By ProductBy ApplicationBy End UseBy Region