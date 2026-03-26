Two Dead, Three Injured In Abu Dhabi After Debris Falls From Interception

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Two people have been killed, and three others injured after debris fell from the successful interception of a missile by UAE air defences in Abu Dhabi on Thursday.

The incident occurred on Sweihan street, where multiple vehicles were also damaged. Abu Dhabi Media has said that authorities are investigating the incident and have not yet identified the victims.

Residents have been urged to rely on official sources for information and avoid circulating unverified reports.

On Tuesday, a civilian contractor working with the UAE Armed Forces died in a routine mission in Bahrain following an Iranian attack. Authorities then said that the "brazen Iranian attack" resulted in injuries to five members of the UAE Ministry of Defence.

Since the beginning of the Iranian aggression on February 28, the attacks have resulted in the martyrdom of two armed forces personnel, the deaths of six civilians of Pakistani, Nepalese, Bangladeshi, and Palestinian nationalities.

Injuries recorded so far range from minor to critical and the vicims are nationals of the following countries: The UAE, Egypt, Sudan, Ethiopia, Philippines, Pakistan, Iran, India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Azerbaijan, Yemen, Uganda, Eritrea, Lebanon, Afghanistan, Bahrain, Comoros, Turkey, Iraq, Nepal, Nigeria, Oman, Jordan, Palestine, Ghana, Indonesia, and Sweden.