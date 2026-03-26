Outback Steakhouse Announces Grand Opening At Tawar Mall

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Outback Steakhouse announced the grand opening of its newest branch at Tawar Mall this Eid, bringing its signature bold flavours and premium steakhouse experience closer to guests in the heart of Doha.

To mark this exciting opening, Outback Steakhouse is introducing a new Limited Time Offer (LTO) – the 'Steak N Wings Feast.' This special menu celebrates the brand's love for hearty, flavourful dishes by combining premium steak cuts with deliciously seasoned wings, creating a perfect feast for families and friends during the festive Eid season.

Guests visiting the new location will be able to enjoy an exciting selection of dishes featured in the new menu, including Sweet BBQ Chicken Wings - Chicken wings stacked higher than gift pile. Tossed in a sweet BBQ sauce served with our house-made ranch dressing and celery.

Some other specials in the menu are Buffalo Ranch Chicken Wings – Chicken wings tossed in saucy Buffalo Ranch and drizzled with house-made ranch dressing. Served with ranch dressing and celery; Shimmery Mock – Shimmering green 7Up with mango flavors; and the Country Fried Steak – This massive Aussie-sized steak is battered, fried until its golden brown and crispy and topped with peppercorn sauce. Served with two freshly made sides

The menu also features Bone-In Ribeye – Rich marbling in Bone-in Ribeye slowly melts on the fire grill to deliver a mouthwatering steak; Toowoomba Salmon- Sautéed shrimp and button mushrooms tossed in a tomato cream sauce and served over grilled salmon. Served with rice pilaf and fresh seasonal veggies; and New York Style Cheesecake – Aussie-sized slice of premium New York-style cheesecake served with a choice of raspberry or chocolate sauce.

The new branch at Tawar Mall features a warm, modern dining atmosphere, reflecting Outback's signature Australian-inspired hospitality.

Guests can enjoy a full range of Outback favourites, including premium steaks, burgers, ribs, seafood, and indulgent desserts, alongside the exciting new Steak N Wings Feast.

We are thrilled to expand our presence in Doha with our new location at Tawar Mall,” said Joseph Joseph COO, F&B Division Al Majed group.“Eid is a time of celebration, and we wanted to introduce something special for our guests. The Steak N Wings Feast perfectly captures the bold flavors and generous portions that Outback is known for.” Guests are invited to visit the new Outback Steakhouse at Tawar Mall and experience the Steak N Wings Feast for a limited time only.