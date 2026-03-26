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WHOOP partners with Premier Padel as Official Health and Performance Wearable Partner
(MENAFN- Jack Taylor ) - Three-year partnership connecting health and performance technology with elite professional padel.
- Partnership extends to FIP Academy with focus on coaching and performance education.
- Agreement will include direct sponsorship of select players and coaches competing on the tour.
25th March 2026, London: Premier Padel, the leading official professional padel tour worldwide, and WHOOP, the human performance company, today announced a new global partnership that brings together the world’s fastest-growing sport and a leader in health and performance technology. Through the three-year agreement, WHOOP will become the Official Health and Performance Wearable Partner of Premier Padel, bringing its industry-leading wearable technology and performance insights to athletes competing on the global professional padel tour.
WHOOP delivers continuous physiological insights that help people better understand their health. By measuring sleep, strain, and recovery, WHOOP translates complex data into clear, actionable guidance, enabling smarter decisions across training, performance, and long-term health.
The collaboration reflects a shared commitment to pushing the boundaries of performance in professional padel. As the sport continues its rapid global growth, WHOOP and Premier Padel will work together to explore how physiological insights and performance data can help athletes unlock deeper performance insights and compete at the highest level. The partnership will also extend across a number of tournaments on the Qatar Airways Premier Padel Tour, with activations planned at key events throughout the season.
As part of the agreement, WHOOP will provide its wearable technology and membership to players competing on the Premier Padel tour, giving athletes access to 24/7 advanced health and performance insights throughout the season. In addition, WHOOP will sponsor a group of elite professionals, to be announced at a later stage, who will integrate the technology into their training and competition routines while representing the brand on tour.
The partnership will also extend to FIP Academy, the International Padel Federation’s official global training and education platform. Through this collaboration, WHOOP will support coaches to understand training and recovery patterns, optimise rest and nutrition strategies, and integrate physiological insights into athlete development. WHOOP will also work with FIP to develop educational content and learning resources aimed at advancing sports science knowledge within the global padel community.
Briain Curtin, VP of Global Marketing at WHOOP said: "This partnership is about raising the performance standard across padel - not just on match day, but in the work that happens between tournaments. WHOOP turns recovery, sleep and strain into practical guidance that athletes and coaches can act on. Through Premier Padel and the FIP Academy, we’re excited to help build a shared performance language for the sport as it scales worldwide."
Rob Mitchell, VP Commercial at Premier Padel, said: “We are proud to welcome WHOOP as a partner of Premier Padel. They are such an exciting world-class brand and their technology will give our athletes valuable insights to better understand their bodies and support performance at the highest level. The partnership also creates direct opportunities for players and coaches on the tour, with WHOOP supporting a group of them as sponsored athletes and bringing this collaboration closer to the athletes.”
Guillermo Alcaide, Sport Director of the International Padel Federation, said: “Understanding performance, recovery and athlete wellbeing is becoming increasingly important in modern sport. Through the collaboration with WHOOP with the FIP Academy, we will be able to support coaches with new insights and educational resources that help advance knowledge across our global padel community”.
About Premier Padel
Premier Padel is the world’s leading official professional Padel tour, setting the global standard for the sport in elite competition and international reach. Founded by Qatar Sports Investments in partnership with the International Padel Federation (FIP), the Qatar Airways Premier Padel Tour brings together the world’s best male and female players at top venues around the world.
After a landmark 2025 season that saw the Tour debut in the United States, the 2026 season features 25 tournaments across 17 countries, including new destinations in the United Kingdom and South Africa. This growth reflects the rapid global development of Padel and Premier Padel’s long-term commitment to sporting excellence and sustainable growth. Broadcast in more than 244 territories worldwide, Premier Padel delivers live coverage to fans across six continents and plays a key role in the sport’s Olympic pathway led by the FIP, supporting the international development of professional Padel. More information: premierpadel
About WHOOP
WHOOP delivers a wearable membership to help people live healthier, longer lives and unlock extraordinary potential. Through a powerful 24/7 wearable with a 14-day battery life, WHOOP provides intelligent health guidance across sleep, recovery, strain, fitness, and longevity. The health platform includes an FDA-cleared ECG, a Healthspan longevity feature, Blood Pressure Insights, and Advanced Labs blood biomarker analysis. Research shows that people who wear WHOOP daily log more than 90 additional minutes of exercise per week, get over two extra hours of sleep, and have 10% higher heart rate variability.
Trusted by millions of members worldwide including athletes, global leaders, military operators, executives, and artists, WHOOP has become a modern symbol of disciplined, intentional living. WHOOP was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boston. The company has raised more than $400 million in venture capital, ships to 56 countries, and operates in six languages. To learn more or start a one-month free trial, visit whoopand connect with WHOOP on Instagram, X, Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube.
About FIP Academy
FIP Academy is the International Padel Federation’s official global training and education platform for coaches and referees. It is designed to support their development through structured learning pathways and high-quality educational resources aligned with the evolution of the sport. The platform will progressively introduce courses, tools and content focused on coaching, officiating and performance, with further updates to be announced in due course.
- Partnership extends to FIP Academy with focus on coaching and performance education.
- Agreement will include direct sponsorship of select players and coaches competing on the tour.
25th March 2026, London: Premier Padel, the leading official professional padel tour worldwide, and WHOOP, the human performance company, today announced a new global partnership that brings together the world’s fastest-growing sport and a leader in health and performance technology. Through the three-year agreement, WHOOP will become the Official Health and Performance Wearable Partner of Premier Padel, bringing its industry-leading wearable technology and performance insights to athletes competing on the global professional padel tour.
WHOOP delivers continuous physiological insights that help people better understand their health. By measuring sleep, strain, and recovery, WHOOP translates complex data into clear, actionable guidance, enabling smarter decisions across training, performance, and long-term health.
The collaboration reflects a shared commitment to pushing the boundaries of performance in professional padel. As the sport continues its rapid global growth, WHOOP and Premier Padel will work together to explore how physiological insights and performance data can help athletes unlock deeper performance insights and compete at the highest level. The partnership will also extend across a number of tournaments on the Qatar Airways Premier Padel Tour, with activations planned at key events throughout the season.
As part of the agreement, WHOOP will provide its wearable technology and membership to players competing on the Premier Padel tour, giving athletes access to 24/7 advanced health and performance insights throughout the season. In addition, WHOOP will sponsor a group of elite professionals, to be announced at a later stage, who will integrate the technology into their training and competition routines while representing the brand on tour.
The partnership will also extend to FIP Academy, the International Padel Federation’s official global training and education platform. Through this collaboration, WHOOP will support coaches to understand training and recovery patterns, optimise rest and nutrition strategies, and integrate physiological insights into athlete development. WHOOP will also work with FIP to develop educational content and learning resources aimed at advancing sports science knowledge within the global padel community.
Briain Curtin, VP of Global Marketing at WHOOP said: "This partnership is about raising the performance standard across padel - not just on match day, but in the work that happens between tournaments. WHOOP turns recovery, sleep and strain into practical guidance that athletes and coaches can act on. Through Premier Padel and the FIP Academy, we’re excited to help build a shared performance language for the sport as it scales worldwide."
Rob Mitchell, VP Commercial at Premier Padel, said: “We are proud to welcome WHOOP as a partner of Premier Padel. They are such an exciting world-class brand and their technology will give our athletes valuable insights to better understand their bodies and support performance at the highest level. The partnership also creates direct opportunities for players and coaches on the tour, with WHOOP supporting a group of them as sponsored athletes and bringing this collaboration closer to the athletes.”
Guillermo Alcaide, Sport Director of the International Padel Federation, said: “Understanding performance, recovery and athlete wellbeing is becoming increasingly important in modern sport. Through the collaboration with WHOOP with the FIP Academy, we will be able to support coaches with new insights and educational resources that help advance knowledge across our global padel community”.
About Premier Padel
Premier Padel is the world’s leading official professional Padel tour, setting the global standard for the sport in elite competition and international reach. Founded by Qatar Sports Investments in partnership with the International Padel Federation (FIP), the Qatar Airways Premier Padel Tour brings together the world’s best male and female players at top venues around the world.
After a landmark 2025 season that saw the Tour debut in the United States, the 2026 season features 25 tournaments across 17 countries, including new destinations in the United Kingdom and South Africa. This growth reflects the rapid global development of Padel and Premier Padel’s long-term commitment to sporting excellence and sustainable growth. Broadcast in more than 244 territories worldwide, Premier Padel delivers live coverage to fans across six continents and plays a key role in the sport’s Olympic pathway led by the FIP, supporting the international development of professional Padel. More information: premierpadel
About WHOOP
WHOOP delivers a wearable membership to help people live healthier, longer lives and unlock extraordinary potential. Through a powerful 24/7 wearable with a 14-day battery life, WHOOP provides intelligent health guidance across sleep, recovery, strain, fitness, and longevity. The health platform includes an FDA-cleared ECG, a Healthspan longevity feature, Blood Pressure Insights, and Advanced Labs blood biomarker analysis. Research shows that people who wear WHOOP daily log more than 90 additional minutes of exercise per week, get over two extra hours of sleep, and have 10% higher heart rate variability.
Trusted by millions of members worldwide including athletes, global leaders, military operators, executives, and artists, WHOOP has become a modern symbol of disciplined, intentional living. WHOOP was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boston. The company has raised more than $400 million in venture capital, ships to 56 countries, and operates in six languages. To learn more or start a one-month free trial, visit whoopand connect with WHOOP on Instagram, X, Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube.
About FIP Academy
FIP Academy is the International Padel Federation’s official global training and education platform for coaches and referees. It is designed to support their development through structured learning pathways and high-quality educational resources aligned with the evolution of the sport. The platform will progressively introduce courses, tools and content focused on coaching, officiating and performance, with further updates to be announced in due course.
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