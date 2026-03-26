DMK Defends Seat Allocation To DMDK Amid Criticism From Oppn

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, March 26 (IANS) Amid mounting criticism over seat-sharing arrangements within the DMK-led alliance for the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, State Minister S.S. Sivasankar defended the allocation of constituencies, asserting that all alliance partners had been given“due respect” following detailed consultations.

The controversy centres around the number of seats allotted to the Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK), which has been given 10 constituencies, compared to eight for the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) and four for the Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK).

Opposition parties have questioned the rationale behind allocating more seats to DMDK, a relatively recent entrant to the alliance, while long-standing allies received fewer constituencies.

Responding to these concerns, Sivasankar told reporters in Chennai that the seat-sharing formula was arrived at after multiple rounds of discussions with all alliance partners.

“Each party has been given appropriate recognition and respect. The allocations were finalised only after two to three rounds of talks,” he said, dismissing allegations of bias.

He further rejected criticism regarding the number of seats given to the Congress, stating that it was incorrect to suggest that any party had been unfairly favoured.

Addressing the specific case of DMDK, the Minister noted that the party had previously functioned as an opposition force, and the allocation of 10 seats was made in that context.

Sivasankar also emphasised that leaders of alliance parties were free to express their opinions independently, underlining the democratic nature of the coalition.

Looking ahead, he said the DMK would undertake a statewide tour to gather public inputs for its election manifesto. The draft would be submitted to Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and released after incorporating feedback from various sections.

The Minister also took aim at the Opposition, particularly the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), accusing its leadership of engaging in constant criticism.

“Criticising others seems to be their only job. They should first introspect before targeting others,” he remarked.

Claiming that the NDA alliance was aware of its impending defeat, Sivasankar said such criticism stemmed from political anxiety. He also drew parallels with developments involving leaders like Nitish Kumar and parties such as Shiv Sena, suggesting that similar political shifts could affect the AIADMK in the future.

Reiterating confidence in governance, the Minister said Tamil Nadu remained a state with strong law and order, ensuring safety and security for all citizens.