Raj CM To Chair All-Party Meeting On LPG Situation Today

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, March 26 (IANS) An all-party meeting on the LPG situation will be held at the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) at 4 P.M. on Thursday under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, reflecting the government's seriousness in ensuring uninterrupted cooking gas supply across the state.

"An all-party meeting will be held at the CMO under the chairmanship of the Chief Minister at 4 P.M. Rajasthan CM is serious about ensuring the smooth supply of LPG gas and discussions will be held regarding its supply," said CMO officials on Thursday morning.

Meanwhile, the Opposition on Wednesday had also urged the Rajasthan government to call the all-party meeting on the LPG crisis in the state.

Expressing deep concern over the energy and fuel crisis in Rajasthan, Leader of the Opposition, Tikaram Jully, said that the people of the state are desperate for gas today. The lack of these basic amenities has made life difficult for the common man.

LoP Jully questioned whether the Chief Minister should not have called an all-party meeting at such a critical time so that they could jointly find a solution to the LPG crisis.

Earlier, on Wednesday, State Food and Civil Supplies Minister, Sumit Godara, had chaired a high-level review meeting via video conferencing with departmental officials and representatives of oil and gas marketing companies.

He said the state government is working proactively, to provide maximum relief to citizens amid the current global situation.

Reassuring the public, Godara had stated that there was no shortage of domestic cooking gas in Rajasthan.

Adequate stock is available, and LPG cylinders are being delivered within three to four days of booking.

He urged people not to pay heed to rumours, clarifying that international developments have not impacted LPG supply in the state. He added that a temporary surge in online bookings had briefly affected servers, but the system has now stabilised and bookings are back to normal.

The minister directed strict enforcement to curb malpractices in distribution and ordered a complete halt to LPG cylinder deliveries without OTP verification and proper diary entry, noting that such irregularities lead to diversion and affect genuine consumers.

He also instructed that delivery personnel must carry and display identity cards during distribution. Emphasising long-term solutions, Godara called for prioritising the expansion of PNG (Piped Natural Gas) connections in areas where pipeline infrastructure is already available.

He further said that state and district-level monitoring committees are actively working to check black marketing, diversion, and illegal storage of LPG cylinders. Most gas agencies have already been inspected, and he directed that inspections of the remaining agencies be completed within 24 hours.

Representatives from various political parties will attend the all-party meeting being chaired by CM Sharma today. Those expected to be present include Joga Ram Patel, Sumit Godara, Jogeshwar Garg, Shrichand Kriplani, Tikaram Jully, Ramkesh Meena, Rajendra Pareek, Jiva Ram Chaudhary, Ashok Kothari, Manoj Nyangli, Subhash Garg, and Thawar Chand, bringing together key leaders to discuss important state matters.