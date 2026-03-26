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Türkiye's BIST 100 Index Closes Wednesday Higher
(MENAFN) Türkiye's flagship equity index edged up Wednesday, closing at 12,963.87 points for a modest 0.26% gain as broader market sentiment held cautiously positive through the midweek session.
Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 opened the day at 13,029.32 points before adding 33.71 points over Tuesday's close by the end of trading. The index swung between a session low of 12,961.54 and an intraday peak of 13,100.40, reflecting measured but contained volatility.
Advancers outpaced decliners on the index, with 62 stocks finishing in positive territory against 36 that retreated from their prior close.
The combined market capitalization of the BIST 100 stood at approximately 12.6 trillion Turkish liras — equivalent to $284.7 billion — while daily trading volume reached 168 billion Turkish liras ($3.78 billion), pointing to healthy investor participation.
On the commodities front, gold was changing hands at $4,557.40 per ounce, while Brent crude futures held at $96.80 per barrel as of 7:30 p.m. local time (1630 GMT).
Currency markets showed the US dollar fetching 44.3540 Turkish liras, while the euro traded at 51.3760 liras. The British pound stood at 59.3645 Turkish liras, reflecting steady demand for hard currencies against the lira.
Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 opened the day at 13,029.32 points before adding 33.71 points over Tuesday's close by the end of trading. The index swung between a session low of 12,961.54 and an intraday peak of 13,100.40, reflecting measured but contained volatility.
Advancers outpaced decliners on the index, with 62 stocks finishing in positive territory against 36 that retreated from their prior close.
The combined market capitalization of the BIST 100 stood at approximately 12.6 trillion Turkish liras — equivalent to $284.7 billion — while daily trading volume reached 168 billion Turkish liras ($3.78 billion), pointing to healthy investor participation.
On the commodities front, gold was changing hands at $4,557.40 per ounce, while Brent crude futures held at $96.80 per barrel as of 7:30 p.m. local time (1630 GMT).
Currency markets showed the US dollar fetching 44.3540 Turkish liras, while the euro traded at 51.3760 liras. The British pound stood at 59.3645 Turkish liras, reflecting steady demand for hard currencies against the lira.
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