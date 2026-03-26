403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
GLOBAL MORTGAGE GROUP FUNDS 11 INTERNATIONAL BRIDGING LOANS IN FEBRUARY ACROSS SINGAPORE, US, AUSTRALIA, UK & THAILAND
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Global Mortgage Group (GMG), the Singapore-headquartered specialist in international real estate finance and cross-border bridging loans, today announced the funding of 11 bridging loan transactions in February 2026 across five markets and four currencies, with an average drawdown of under 20 business days.
Transactions spanned Singapore, the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and Thailand. Borrowers included family office principals, high-net-worth individuals, foreign nationals, and internationally mobile expats from Singapore, Hong Kong, mainland China, the United Kingdom, and Europe. Deal sizes ranged from US$2 million to S$17.2 million.
Every borrower featured in GMG's February report had approached at least one conventional bank before reaching GMG - and had been declined, not due to weak assets or insufficient equity, but due to bank-specific requirements unable to meet the urgent timeline of the borrower.
"These are not distressed borrowers. They are family office principals and internationally mobile HNWIs with fully owned properties in Miami, Beverly Hills, Manhattan, Chelsea, and Singapore's most prestigious addresses - in several cases held unmortgaged for years. The equity and exit were clearly defined - and yet conventional and private banks declined. The gap between what these clients need and what conventional lenders can offer is structural. It is exactly the gap that GMG was built to fill." Donald Klip, Head of GMG Capital Advisory.
FEBRUARY 2026 HIGHLIGHTS
Singapore (3 deals): Transactions included a S$17.2 million equity release against a Good Class Bungalow in District 10, a S$4 million purchase completion bridge for a Sentosa Cove waterfront villa, and a S$2.4 million renovation-to-sale bridge on an Orchard Road freehold condominium.
United States (3 deals): Through its subsidiary America Mortgages - the only US lender focused exclusively on overseas borrowers - GMG funded cash-out equity bridges against properties in Miami Beach, Beverly Hills, and Manhattan's Upper East Side, totalling US$12.5 million. No US tax returns, SSN, or W-2 income was required. All three transactions were completed after the borrower had been declined by a US bank.
Australia (2 deals): A cross-border equity release of A$5.8 million against a Double Bay, Sydney residence for a Singapore-based borrower, and a A$3.4 million commercial mixed-use refinance in South Yarra, Melbourne, underwritten on post-refurbishment value.
United Kingdom (1 deal): A £4.2 million acquisition bridge on an off-market Chelsea townhouse in Prime Central London, funded in 22 business days - enabling exchange and completion in under three weeks.
Thailand (1 deal): A US$2 million development bridge on a luxury villa in Kamala Beach, Phuket, for a foreign national borrower via a Thai corporate structure.
ABOUT GLOBAL MORTGAGE GROUP
Global Mortgage Group (GMG) is a specialist international real estate finance and advisory firm headquartered in Singapore, operating across 23+ jurisdictions. GMG's services include international residential mortgages, global bridging loans, private credit, and securities-backed financing. America Mortgages is a GMG subsidiary and the only US mortgage lender focused exclusively on overseas borrowers.
Full deal-by-deal data is published monthly at .
Enquiries:... | +65 9773-0273
All case studies are representative and have been anonymised. Loan terms and rates are indicative and subject to credit approval and individual borrower circumstances. This release does not constitute financial or legal advice.
Date: 26 March 2026
Contact: Donald Klip, Co-Founder, Global Mortgage Group
Email:... | Phone: +65 9773-0273 | Web:
Transactions spanned Singapore, the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and Thailand. Borrowers included family office principals, high-net-worth individuals, foreign nationals, and internationally mobile expats from Singapore, Hong Kong, mainland China, the United Kingdom, and Europe. Deal sizes ranged from US$2 million to S$17.2 million.
Every borrower featured in GMG's February report had approached at least one conventional bank before reaching GMG - and had been declined, not due to weak assets or insufficient equity, but due to bank-specific requirements unable to meet the urgent timeline of the borrower.
"These are not distressed borrowers. They are family office principals and internationally mobile HNWIs with fully owned properties in Miami, Beverly Hills, Manhattan, Chelsea, and Singapore's most prestigious addresses - in several cases held unmortgaged for years. The equity and exit were clearly defined - and yet conventional and private banks declined. The gap between what these clients need and what conventional lenders can offer is structural. It is exactly the gap that GMG was built to fill." Donald Klip, Head of GMG Capital Advisory.
FEBRUARY 2026 HIGHLIGHTS
Singapore (3 deals): Transactions included a S$17.2 million equity release against a Good Class Bungalow in District 10, a S$4 million purchase completion bridge for a Sentosa Cove waterfront villa, and a S$2.4 million renovation-to-sale bridge on an Orchard Road freehold condominium.
United States (3 deals): Through its subsidiary America Mortgages - the only US lender focused exclusively on overseas borrowers - GMG funded cash-out equity bridges against properties in Miami Beach, Beverly Hills, and Manhattan's Upper East Side, totalling US$12.5 million. No US tax returns, SSN, or W-2 income was required. All three transactions were completed after the borrower had been declined by a US bank.
Australia (2 deals): A cross-border equity release of A$5.8 million against a Double Bay, Sydney residence for a Singapore-based borrower, and a A$3.4 million commercial mixed-use refinance in South Yarra, Melbourne, underwritten on post-refurbishment value.
United Kingdom (1 deal): A £4.2 million acquisition bridge on an off-market Chelsea townhouse in Prime Central London, funded in 22 business days - enabling exchange and completion in under three weeks.
Thailand (1 deal): A US$2 million development bridge on a luxury villa in Kamala Beach, Phuket, for a foreign national borrower via a Thai corporate structure.
ABOUT GLOBAL MORTGAGE GROUP
Global Mortgage Group (GMG) is a specialist international real estate finance and advisory firm headquartered in Singapore, operating across 23+ jurisdictions. GMG's services include international residential mortgages, global bridging loans, private credit, and securities-backed financing. America Mortgages is a GMG subsidiary and the only US mortgage lender focused exclusively on overseas borrowers.
Full deal-by-deal data is published monthly at .
Enquiries:... | +65 9773-0273
All case studies are representative and have been anonymised. Loan terms and rates are indicative and subject to credit approval and individual borrower circumstances. This release does not constitute financial or legal advice.
Date: 26 March 2026
Contact: Donald Klip, Co-Founder, Global Mortgage Group
Email:... | Phone: +65 9773-0273 | Web:
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment