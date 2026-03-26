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Buyscrap Software To Showcase Scrap Yard Software At REMA 2026 And Scrap Expo
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- BuyScrap Software, a provider of specialized scrap yard software built for modern recycling operations, announced today that it will be exhibiting at three major industry events in 2026: REMA Las Vegas (April 13–16), REMA Gulf Coast in New Orleans (June 16–19), and Scrap Expo in Louisville, Kentucky (September 9–10).
BuyScrap Software is designed specifically for scrap yards looking to transition from paper-based systems or outdated platforms into a streamlined, compliance-ready operation without the complexity and cost of enterprise systems.
At each event, BuyScrap Software will provide live demonstrations of its platform, highlighting how scrap yards can simplify daily operations while meeting increasingly strict regulatory requirements.
“We're seeing a consistent problem across the industry,” said Sal Agredano, founder of BuyScrap Software.“Yards are either overpaying for bloated systems or struggling with manual processes that expose them to compliance risks. Our focus is simple: make scrap yard operations easier to run and harder to get wrong.”
Focused on Compliance and Operational Simplicity
BuyScrap Software was built with compliance at its core. The platform enables scrap yards to capture and store critical transaction data required by local and state regulations, including:
Driver's license scanning and photo capture
Customer signatures and thumbprints
Integrated reporting compatible with systems such as LeadsOnline
Configurable payment holds based on regulatory requirements
In addition to compliance features, the software supports multiple payment methods including cash, check, and electronic payments, giving operators flexibility without adding operational friction.
Built for Real Scrap Yard Workflows
Unlike generic business software, BuyScrap Software is designed around how scrap yards actually operate. The system allows users to:
Create and print scrap tickets quickly at the scale
Track transactions with clear, organized reporting
Customize material lists and pricing structures
Maintain accurate records without slowing down the scale process
The platform is intentionally built to be easy to learn, reducing onboarding time for employees and minimizing disruption when switching from existing systems.
Live Demonstrations at 2026 Events
Attendees at REMA and Scrap Expo will be able to see the system in action and speak directly with the team behind the software.
BuyScrap Software will be demonstrating how scrap yards can:
Move from paper to digital operations
Reduce compliance risk and improve record accuracy
Simplify reporting and audit readiness
Operate more efficiently without adding complexity
Event attendees will also have access to exclusive show offers, including zero setup cost and extended trial periods.
About BuyScrap Software
BuyScrap Software is a scrap yard management platform developed to help recycling facilities manage purchasing, maintain compliance, and improve operational efficiency. Built with a focus on affordability and ease of use, the platform is ideal for small to mid-sized scrap yards looking for a practical alternative to expensive, overly complex systems.
For more information, visit:
BuyScrap Software is designed specifically for scrap yards looking to transition from paper-based systems or outdated platforms into a streamlined, compliance-ready operation without the complexity and cost of enterprise systems.
At each event, BuyScrap Software will provide live demonstrations of its platform, highlighting how scrap yards can simplify daily operations while meeting increasingly strict regulatory requirements.
“We're seeing a consistent problem across the industry,” said Sal Agredano, founder of BuyScrap Software.“Yards are either overpaying for bloated systems or struggling with manual processes that expose them to compliance risks. Our focus is simple: make scrap yard operations easier to run and harder to get wrong.”
Focused on Compliance and Operational Simplicity
BuyScrap Software was built with compliance at its core. The platform enables scrap yards to capture and store critical transaction data required by local and state regulations, including:
Driver's license scanning and photo capture
Customer signatures and thumbprints
Integrated reporting compatible with systems such as LeadsOnline
Configurable payment holds based on regulatory requirements
In addition to compliance features, the software supports multiple payment methods including cash, check, and electronic payments, giving operators flexibility without adding operational friction.
Built for Real Scrap Yard Workflows
Unlike generic business software, BuyScrap Software is designed around how scrap yards actually operate. The system allows users to:
Create and print scrap tickets quickly at the scale
Track transactions with clear, organized reporting
Customize material lists and pricing structures
Maintain accurate records without slowing down the scale process
The platform is intentionally built to be easy to learn, reducing onboarding time for employees and minimizing disruption when switching from existing systems.
Live Demonstrations at 2026 Events
Attendees at REMA and Scrap Expo will be able to see the system in action and speak directly with the team behind the software.
BuyScrap Software will be demonstrating how scrap yards can:
Move from paper to digital operations
Reduce compliance risk and improve record accuracy
Simplify reporting and audit readiness
Operate more efficiently without adding complexity
Event attendees will also have access to exclusive show offers, including zero setup cost and extended trial periods.
About BuyScrap Software
BuyScrap Software is a scrap yard management platform developed to help recycling facilities manage purchasing, maintain compliance, and improve operational efficiency. Built with a focus on affordability and ease of use, the platform is ideal for small to mid-sized scrap yards looking for a practical alternative to expensive, overly complex systems.
For more information, visit:
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