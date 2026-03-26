Top 10 Must-Visit Temples In Karnataka For Ram Navami 2026 Festivities

Celebrate Ram Navami 2026 in Karnataka by visiting top temples across the state. Experience pujas, bhajans, processions, and cultural festivities at iconic temples in Bengaluru, Mysuru, Hampi, Udupi, and more.

Ram Navami, the auspicious celebration of Lord Rama's birth, is one of the most cherished festivals in Karnataka.

Across the state, devotees visit temples to perform pujas, recite the Ramayana, and take part in vibrant processions.

If you wish to immerse yourself in the festive spirit this year, here are the top 10 places to visit in Karnataka for Ram Navami.

Nestled amidst the historic Vijayanagara ruins, Kodandarama Temple is renowned for its grand Ram Navami celebrations.

Devotees gather for pujas, bhajans, and processions, making it a spiritual and cultural hub.

The ISKCON Temple in Bengaluru hosts special aartis, devotional singing, and cultural programmes.

Visitors witness the temple beautifully decorated and actively participate in the festive celebrations.

Famous for its Hanuman and Rama idols, this temple attracts devotees for Ram Navami rituals. Its serene surroundings enhance the spiritual experience.

A centre of devotion, Mysuru's Sri Rama Mandira organises Ramayana recitations, cultural events, and festive processions, drawing devotees from across the city.

Udupi is celebrated for its dual devotion to Lord Krishna and Lord Rama. During Ram Navami, temples host bhajans, pujas, and community celebrations.

Though slightly across the border, this Math is a popular pilgrimage site during Ram Navami, featuring spiritual gatherings and religious discourses.

Located in central Bengaluru, this temple organises special aartis, shobha yatras, and community programmes, attracting devotees from all over the city.

Famous for Ramayana discourses and spiritual celebrations, this Math draws devotees eager to participate in the festival rituals.

Known for its unique rituals involving Lord Rama and Subramanya, the temple experiences a large influx of devotees during Ram Navami.

These ancient temple towns celebrate Ram Navami with processions, devotional singing, and traditional cultural events, showcasing Karnataka's rich heritage.