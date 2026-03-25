6 Arab States Renew Condemnation Of Direct, Proxy Iranian Attacks In The Region

[Editor's Note: Follow Khaleej Times live blog amid US-Israel-Iran war for the latest regional developments.]

UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, and Jordan have issued a joint statement, renewing their condemnation in the strongest terms of the blatant Iranian attacks in the region.

The statement called the attacks a flagrant violation of their sovereignty and territorial integrity, international law, international humanitarian law, and the Charter of the United Nations, whether directly or through its proxies and the armed factions it supports in the region.

In particular, they condemned the attacks launched by armed factions loyal to Iran from the Republic of Iraq against a number of countries in the region and their facilities and infrastructure, which constitute a breach of international laws and conventions and a flagrant violation of Security Council Resolution 2817 (2026), which explicitly demands that Iran immediately and unconditionally cease any aggression or threat against neighboring countries, including the use of proxies.

While the countries signing this statement value their fraternal relations with the Republic of Iraq, they called upon the Iraqi government to take necessary measures to immediately stop the attacks launched by factions, militias, and armed groups from its territory towards its neighboring countries, in order to preserve fraternal relations and avoid further escalation.

The countries that have joined this statement reaffirm their full and inherent right to self-defense against these criminal attacks, in accordance with Article 51 of the Charter of the United Nations, which guarantees the right of self-defense for individual and collective states in the event of aggression, and their right to take all necessary measures to preserve their sovereignty, security and stability.

It also condemns the actions and activities that undermine the security and stability of the countries of the region, which are planned by sleeper cells loyal to Iran and terrorist organizations linked to Hezbollah. It commends its valiant armed forces for confronting these attacks and the vigilance of its security services, which are considered a strong shield and a watchful eye for preserving the safety of homelands and lives, and their sincere and dedicated efforts to arrest these treacherous cells and terrorist organizations and uncover their malicious plans.