UAE Hotels 'Packed' Despite Regional Conflict: Staycation Boom Continues

Several hotels in the UAE registered near full levels of occupancy over the Eid break and are continuing to see sustained strong demand despite unpredictable conditions. Dubai resident Maliha Khan decided to spend the Eid vacation on a staycation with her family. She was surprised when she went for breakfast on her first morning.

“We went to the restaurant at around 8am and the restaurant was packed,” she said. “We barely managed to find a table in the corner of the hall for the four of us. I was surprised because I was expecting less crowd due to the ongoing regional tensions. But, I must admit, I was happy. It clearly shows that it is business as usual. It is great for the economy.”

Hotel operators agreed that they had seen good business over the Eid break. "Despite the current geopolitical climate, we are proud to have achieved occupancy in the high 90s over the Eid period — evidence of the strong and sustained demand for everything the resort offers,” said Pavlina Tarabova Al-Ghamdi, General Manager of Meliá Desert Palm, noting that the overall demand remained resilient.

Her comments were supported by other industry experts. “We reached 100 per cent occupancy during the Eid holidays, reflecting the strong appetite of residents for staycations,” said Iftikhar Hamdani, area General Manager of Bahi Ajman Palace and Coral Beach Resort Sharjah hotels.