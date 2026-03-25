Mindwave Innovations Inc. (NYSE American: APUS) Is 'One To Watch'

The company is developing an institutional Digital Asset Treasury model focused on enabling corporations to manage and generate yield from Bitcoin holdings. Its ecosystem integrates multiple verticals, including AdTech, InsurTech, AI Governance, and ClimateTech, within a unified blockchain-enabled framework. The $NILA token serves as a central mechanism for governance, incentives, and interoperability across the platform. The company operates across several large and expanding markets, including decentralized finance, digital advertising, artificial intelligence, and sustainability-focused finance. Its structure as a publicly traded entity combined with a decentralized ecosystem positions it to pursue both institutional adoption and broader ecosystem participation.

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network)

MindWave Innovations (NYSE American: APUS) is a digital asset and technology company providing institutional-grade treasury infrastructure for the digital asset economy. The company offers a secure and compliant gateway to digital assets through insured custody solutions, AI-enabled yield strategies, and transparent reporting systems. MindWave is focused on supporting corporations and institutional counterparties in holding, managing, and generating risk-aware yield on Bitcoin reserves through a disciplined, technology-driven platform.

The company's strategy is built around a multi-vertical ecosystem that integrates Bitcoin-based treasury infrastructure with AI-driven yield capabilities, digital engagement platforms, and sustainability-focused systems. Its platform is designed to support both institutional participants-through compliant, insured...

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NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to APUS are available in the company's newsroom at

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