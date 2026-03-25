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Al-Sisi Calls For Removing Investment Hurdles, Boosting Local Industry

Al-Sisi Calls For Removing Investment Hurdles, Boosting Local Industry


2026-03-25 11:09:28
(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi on Wednesday called for removing obstacles facing investment and industrial sectors to boost local production and attract greater foreign and Arab investment, according to a presidential statement.

Al-Sisi met with Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly and a number of senior officials, including Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs Hussein Issa, Transport Minister Kamel Al-Wazir, Investment and Foreign Trade Minister Mohamed Farid Saleh, and Industry Minister Khaled Hashem.

The meeting reviewed government efforts to support investment, foreign trade and local industry, including measures to secure production inputs and raw materials for factories.

Al-Sisi stressed the importance of localising industry in partnership with the private sector and increasing both domestic and foreign investment as part of broader plans to position Egypt as a regional industrial hub.

Discussions also covered the need to protect local industries from harmful trade practices and to ease pressures stemming from rising production costs amid global economic challenges.

The president further emphasised the importance of ensuring stable supply chains and maintaining adequate foreign currency reserves to secure essential goods and key production inputs, the statement added.

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Daily News Egypt

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