Kuwait Foils Terror Plot Targeting State Leaders

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Kuwait: Kuwait's Ministry of Interior announced Wednesday it had foiled a terrorist plot and dismantled a network planning assassination operations targeting state figures and senior leadership, as well as undermining the country's supreme interests.

Spokesperson for the Ministry, Brigadier Nasser Buslaib, said, according to KUNA, that State Security, following intensive surveillance and precise monitoring, thwarted the plot and arrested a six-member cell comprising five Kuwaiti citizens and one individual whose Kuwaiti citizenship had been revoked.

Authorities also identified 14 suspects abroad, including citizens, stateless individuals stripped of nationality, as well as Iranian and Lebanese nationals.

Investigations confirmed the suspects' links to Hezbollah, with the network planning assassinations and recruiting operatives to carry them out. The accused confessed to joining and coordinating with the group, expressing readiness to execute assigned missions.

They also admitted receiving advanced military training abroad, including weapons handling, explosives use, surveillance techniques, and assassination methods.

The Ministry noted that on March 16, it had uncovered a Hezbollah-linked terrorist cell involving 14 Kuwaiti nationals and two Lebanese suspects aimed at destabilizing national security and recruitment.

On March 18, State Security also foiled another plot targeting vital facilities, arresting 10 individuals who had coordinated with external entities to provide sensitive location data, posing a direct threat to national security.