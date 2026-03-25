Denny Lavé Announces Launch Of Blue-Collar Blessed, A Memoir Of Faith, Leadership, And Hard-Won Resilience

MENAFN - GetNews) On Wednesday, April 8, 2026, Blue-Collar Blessed by Idaho entrepreneur Denny LaVé launches with the Kindle edition available for 99 cents, spotlighting a memoir of faith, resilience, business leadership, and public purpose.







Blue-Collar Blessed: A Humble Life in Idaho, the new memoir by Idaho entrepreneur Denny LaVé, will launch on Wednesday, April 8, 2026, with the Kindle edition offered at a promotional price of 99 cents. The book traces LaVé's path from an unstable childhood marked by trauma and hardship to becoming a business builder, father of six, and prospective candidate in Idaho's 2026 U.S. Senate primary.

Written with candor and grounded in lived experience, Blue-Collar Blessed presents an American story shaped less by credentials than by perseverance, faith, and responsibility. The memoir follows LaVé from a broken home in Montana to moments of personal collapse and renewal, charting a life that moved through blue-collar labor, spiritual formation, entrepreneurship, and civic ambition. In a political and cultural moment when many readers are questioning who is prepared to lead, the book offers a portrait of leadership forged not in institutions alone, but in adversity, family life, and the daily demands of work.

LaVé's story begins in dysfunction. At age four, he was secretly taken across state lines by his father, setting off a childhood defined by upheaval, divided households, changing schools, and fractured trust. He writes openly about the long shadow of childhood sexual trauma, the emotional consequences of shame, and the private battles that often remain invisible behind outward accomplishment. That willingness to confront painful realities head-on gives the memoir much of its force.

Yet Blue-Collar Blessed is equally a record of discipline and forward motion. LaVé endured a series of setbacks, including a failed college experience and a heat stroke during Marine boot camp, but continued searching for direction. His life would eventually take him far from the expected route, including time spent in a 1,000-year-old Dominican monastery in France. That period of reflection and spiritual formation became one part of a broader life that would later include construction, business ownership, mentoring, and a growing sense of public mission.

Back in Idaho, LaVé co-founded Precision Precast Erectors and helped build it into a multi-million-dollar enterprise recognized with five Inc. 5000 awards. The achievement established him not only as an entrepreneur, but as an operator who understands hiring, risk, growth, and the realities facing working families and small business owners. He has also been recognized by the Idaho Department of Labor and featured in outlets including USA Today, Forbes, and Construction Today, further reflecting a professional track record that extends beyond memoir into measurable business accomplishment.

“This book is about what happens when pain is faced instead of hidden,” said Denny LaVé.“I wanted to tell the truth about trauma, failure, faith, and healing because too many people think their worst chapters disqualify them from living a meaningful life. They do not. Healing is possible, and purpose can rise from places most people would never expect.”

That message is central to the book's release. While Blue-Collar Blessed contains episodes of adventure and achievement - from scaling radio towers to motorcycle treks and near-death experiences - its core argument is more grounded: that character is built through endurance, honesty, and service. The memoir also explores how healing shaped LaVé's view of leadership, particularly after a harrowing suicide attempt that became a decisive turning point in his life.

The book culminates in a direct confrontation with the political establishment, an encounter that sharpened LaVé's resolve to pursue public office. He now plans to run in the 2026 Idaho Republican primary for the U.S. Senate, bringing to that effort a background uncommon in modern politics: blue-collar work, business creation, deep religious conviction, family-centered living, and a firsthand understanding of trauma and recovery. Supporters say that combination gives LaVé unusual authority to speak to voters who feel overlooked by conventional leadership circles.

Though the memoir addresses public life, it remains deeply personal. LaVé is a Catholic husband and father who has raised six sons with his wife, Gina. Outside his professional work, he coaches lacrosse, reads widely, and remains active in his faith. Those details are not presented as polish, but as the framework of a life shaped by duty, reflection, and long-tested conviction.

The launch of Blue-Collar Blessed is expected to resonate with readers drawn to memoirs of hardship transformed into purpose, particularly those who responded to books such as Hillbilly Elegy and Educated. But LaVé's account stands apart in its blend of spiritual struggle, entrepreneurial success, and emerging civic aspiration. It is, above all, a book about rebuilding - not once, but repeatedly - and about the kind of authority that comes from surviving, working, leading, and refusing to stay broken.

The Kindle edition of Blue-Collar Blessed: A Humble Life in Idaho will be available for 99 cents on Wednesday, April 8, 2026.