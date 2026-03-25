Ultimate Home Solutions Expands New Roofs Glasgow Service To Meet Rising Demand Across Scotland

Glasgow, Scotland - March 25, 2026 - Ultimate Home Solutions Ltd, a leading Scottish home improvement company owned by Colin Pass, has announced the expansion of its professional new roofs Glasgow service to meet growing demand from homeowners across Scotland. With over 15 years of roofing experience, the company now delivers fully managed new roof installation and replacement services across Glasgow, Edinburgh, Lanarkshire, Ayrshire, and surrounding areas.

Based at Dobbies Garden Centre Braehead in Glasgow, Ultimate Home Solutions offers expert guidance, premium materials, and guaranteed workmanship on every roofing project, from standard residential re-roofs to flat roof installations and commercial roofing works.







New Roof Installation & Replacement Services Glasgow

As an experienced provider of new roofs Glasgow, Ultimate Home Solutions specialises in the safe, efficient, and fully compliant installation and replacement of all roof types across Scotland.

Roofing services include:



New roof installation for residential and commercial properties

Full roof replacement on older or damaged structures

Flat roof installation and replacement

Traditional pitched roof installation

Slipped, loose, or damaged tile and slate replacement

Lead work repair and replacement

Roof insulation upgrades

Guttering and fascia installation alongside roofing works Conservatory roof conversion to solid insulated roofs

All installations are completed by trained, experienced roofers using premium quality materials, with every project backed by a guarantee of workmanship and durability.

When Should Glasgow Homeowners Consider a New Roof?

Scotland's climate places considerable stress on roofing structures. Ultimate Home Solutions advises homeowners to seek a professional assessment if they notice any of the following warning signs:



Water ingress or visible damp patches on ceilings

Mould, moss, or algae growth on roof surfaces

Light visible through the roof from the loft space

Loose, slipped, or missing tiles and slates

Roof sagging or structural dipping

Damaged lead work around chimneys or valleys

Debris or tiles appearing in gutters An ageing roof approaching or exceeding 20 to 25 years old

The company notes that in many cases, a full replacement is more cost-effective in the long term than repeated patch repairs, particularly for properties with ageing or structurally compromised roof decks.

Flexible Finance Options Available on New Roofs

To help homeowners manage the cost of a new roof, Ultimate Home Solutions offers a range of flexible finance options, including 0% interest-free credit, buy now pay later for 12 months, and fully flexible credit plans. All finance options are subject to application and affordability checks. Ultimate Home Solutions Ltd is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority for consumer credit activities.

“Glasgow homeowners deserve a roofing service that combines quality craftsmanship with honest, transparent pricing. Whether it's a full re-roof or a replacement on a specific section, we approach every project with the same commitment to excellence and long-lasting results. Scotland's weather demands nothing less.” - Colin Pass, Owner, Ultimate Home Solutions Ltd

New Roof Installation Across Glasgow and Scotland

Ultimate Home Solutions operates across all major towns and cities in Scotland, including Glasgow, Edinburgh, Paisley, Hamilton, Motherwell, Ayr, Kilmarnock, Stirling, Falkirk, Dumbarton, East Kilbride, and surrounding areas. The company's showroom is open seven days a week at Dobbies Garden Centre Braehead in Glasgow, where homeowners can discuss their roofing requirements and receive a free, no-obligation consultation.

As a trusted new roof installer Glasgow, the company supports projects of all sizes, from single residential properties to larger-scale roofing programmes.

About Ultimate Home Solutions Ltd

Ultimate Home Solutions Ltd is a full-service Scottish home improvement company providing design, supply, and installation services across Scotland. Founded in 2012, the company specialises in new roofs, fitted bathrooms, fitted kitchens, double glazing windows, composite and UPVC doors, wall coatings, conservatory roof conversions, heating systems, and home security. All work is carried out by experienced local professionals, with product guarantees, free consultations, flexible finance options, and a“Don't Pay Until You're Happy” commitment.

Learn more about Ultimate Home Solutions roofing services or book a free consultation:

New Roofs Glasgow – Ultimate Home Solutions

0800 029 3875

Dobbies Garden Centre Braehead, 75 Kings Inch Dr, Renfrew, Glasgow G51 4FB