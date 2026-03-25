Bus Driver Opens Fire On Patrol Police In Odesa

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the National Police of Ukraine stated this on Telegram.

"The incident happened during a document check of the driver. He suddenly opened fire on the police officers," the statement said.

As a result of the shooting, two patrol officers sustained gunshot wounds. They are currently receiving necessary medical assistance.

Terrorist attack in Bucha: Police notify perpetrator of suspicion

A special police operation has been launched to detain the suspect. It is known that he is wanted for evading mobilization. An investigative team and other specialized services are working at the scene. More details will be provided later, the police added.

As previously reported, another incident occurred in Odesa in which a serviceman used a starter pistol against recruitment center staff.