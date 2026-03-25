MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Governance Professionals Canada Closes the Market

March 25, 2026 4:47 PM EDT | Source: Toronto Stock Exchange

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 25, 2026) - Lynn Beauregard, President, Governance Professionals of Canada ("GPC") and Bryan Benjamin, Executive Director, Ivey Executive Education, Ivey Business School, and their teams, joined Seemal Patel, Senior Legal Counsel, Corporate & Securities, TMX Group, to close the market and celebrate Governance Professionals Day and the launch of the Premier Executive Program for Governance Professionals and Executives Shaping the Future of Board Leadership. This program is jointly launched by GPC and Ivey Business School.



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Governance Professionals Day will take place across GPC's local chapters, bringing together governance professionals from coast-to-coast for in-person and online events. The national celebration will culminate in Toronto at the TMX Market Centre, where GPC and Ivey Business School will participate in the market close in solidarity with their joint executive education program for senior governance leaders, the Ivey-GPC Governance Leadership Program.

MEDIA CONTACT:

James Greenhill

Marketing Manager, Ivey Executive Education

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Dennisha Rollins

Manager, Marketing and Communications

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Source: Toronto Stock Exchange