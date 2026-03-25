Collective Effort Key To J & K's Rapid Growth: LG

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday said the administrative machinery must evolve with time and become completely citizen-centric, asserting that collective effort across sectors is essential to drive Jammu and Kashmir's rapid and inclusive growth.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony of the Indian Society for Training & Development (ISTD) Jammu Chapter at Padma Shri Padma Sachdev Government PG College for Women, Gandhinagar, the Lieutenant Governor stressed that governance today must align with citizens' expectations of transparency, accountability and efficiency.

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“Administration is the backbone of any nation, and citizens now expect a system that is responsive and people-focused. The administrative machinery must evolve accordingly and become fully citizen-centric,” he said.

Emphasising collaboration, Sinha said the challenges before Jammu and Kashmir are complex and multidimensional, requiring coordinated efforts from institutions, industry and civil society.

“Collective effort is key to addressing these challenges and accelerating J&K's growth. People from different sectors must come together to deliberate, share experiences and jointly find solutions,” he said, adding that cooperation and dialogue can help build a strong and inclusive development model for the Union Territory.

The Lieutenant Governor said the newly inaugurated ISTD Jammu Chapter would play a significant role in strengthening the learning and development ecosystem and position Jammu as a regional hub for training and professional development. He called upon the organisation to focus on job creation, entrepreneurship and enhancing the global competitiveness of local talent.

Highlighting the changing economic landscape, Sinha underscored the need for continuous skill development to keep pace with evolving industry demands.“The industrial ecosystem is undergoing rapid transformation. We must invest in new skills to improve productivity and market linkages,” he said.

He also stressed the importance of reforms in the education sector, noting that education must go beyond imparting knowledge and prepare students for real-life challenges.“Focus should be on soft skills, research, entrepreneurship and a strong startup culture, supported by academia–industry collaboration,” he said.

Calling for targeted interventions in key sectors, the Lieutenant Governor urged ISTD members to prioritise training, research and collaboration in industries, startups and agriculture. He emphasised the need to equip farmers with modern technology, scientific methods and better resource management to tackle climate change, water scarcity and soil degradation, while also improving productivity and market access.

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Sinha further highlighted that human resource development remains central to long-term progress.“The most powerful instrument of change is a trained and developed human mind. Skilled human resources will form the foundation of our growth and shape the future of the nation,” he said.

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He also called upon universities and institutions to work closely with ISTD to empower individuals and prepare them to meet emerging challenges, contributing to India's broader developmental aspirations.

The event was attended by ISTD National President Atul Shah, Vice Chancellor of Cluster University of Jammu Prof K.S. Chandrasekar, ISTD Jammu Chapter Chairman Prof Ashok Aima, Regional Vice-President (North) Ankita Sharma, and other members, along with senior officials, academicians and students.