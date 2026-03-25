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Petrus Resources Announces Monthly Activity Update
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CALGARY, Alberta, March 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Petrus Resources Ltd. (“Petrus” or the“Company”) (TSX: PRQ) is pleased to announce the most recent version of the Company's monthly activity update can be found on the Company's website at .
ABOUT PETRUS
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:
ABOUT PETRUS
Petrus is a public Canadian oil and gas company focused on property exploitation, strategic acquisitions and risk-managed exploration in Alberta.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:
Ken Gray
President and Chief Executive Officer
T: 403-930-0889
E:...
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