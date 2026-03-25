Rubenstein Public Relations Announces New Client Verasight, The Company Rebuilding Trust In Survey Data

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Nonpartisan research firm provides data for ABC News, CNN, The Associated Press, and other major networks

NEW YORK, March 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rubenstein Public Relations (RPR) is excited to announce its newest client partnership with Verasight, a nonpartisan survey research company that offers verified survey data from any group of interest.

Founded in 2020 by academic researchers and methodologists, Verasight rebuilt survey infrastructure from first principles to answer a question most of the industry no longer can: Who is actually answering? As artificial intelligence makes it possible for bots and synthetic agents to convincingly impersonate real people at scale, Verasight was designed to ensure that every response comes from a real, verified human being.

During the 2024 U.S. election, models using Verasight's data correctly predicted all 50 states and came within one percentage point of the national popular vote.

“Verasight is addressing one of the most consequential research questions of the AI era: how we know whether the 'people' in our data are real,” said Richard Rubenstein, President of Rubenstein Public Relations.“Our role is to help define why this work matters now and position Verasight as the new standard for trustworthy survey data.”

Unlike traditional survey firms, which often rely on opaque sourcing and methods, Verasight manages 100% of its recruitment in-house. Its methodology combines probability-based sampling with modern online recruitment, continuous respondent verification, and a respondent-first model designed to produce data that is representative of the target population.

“Public opinion data underpins elections, markets, policy, and research,” said Ben Leff, CEO and Co-Founder of Verasight.“But the systems used to measure it were built for a different era. We created Verasight to restore trust in survey data and to deliver verified insights to our clients and the public.”

Rubenstein Public Relations will support Verasight's media strategy, thought leadership, and public positioning as the company expands its role as a backbone of modern research.

For more information about Verasight, please visit

About Verasight

Verasight is a nonpartisan survey research company founded to restore trust in survey data. Built by researchers and methodologists, Verasight combines multi-mode recruitment, 100% in-house data collection, and continuous verification to ensure every response comes from a real person. Its infrastructure powers academic research, government studies, and national media coverage.

About Rubenstein Public Relations

Rubenstein Public Relations (RPR) is an independent, New York-based communications agency headed by veteran publicist and respected brand architect, Richard Rubenstein. For more than three decades, RPR's intensive media relations approach and dedicated team of senior practitioners have helped clients build brand equity and reach their target audiences. The firm specializes in brand messaging development, media relations, crisis communications, and thought leadership positioning. RPR has a proven track record in executing successful public relations campaigns for leading corporate, real estate, technology, healthcare, social impact, luxury consumer, entertainment, and hospitality brands across the globe.

Contact

RUBENSTEIN PUBLIC RELATIONS

CONTACT: STEPHANIE DALLARA 212.805.3052

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A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

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