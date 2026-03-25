THE ROCK TIMES CELEBRATES 25,000 READERS AND 20 CONSECUTIVE ISSUES BY THROWING AN INDIEGOGO

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Immaculate Records announced on Tuesday the upcoming launch of its first-ever Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign for their online music magazine The Rock Times ( ).

The Indiegogo kicks off April 7th, 2026, to celebrate 25,000 monthly readers and its 20th consecutive monthly issue. The Rock Times is known for deep dive music news, vibrant cover stories, fan photo contests and exciting giveaways.

“The Rock Times has grown from two businesses I ran in New York State,” said Immaculate Records founder and The Rock Times editor, Curtis Newart.“Lauperland and Jamestown Area Entertainment New York (JAENY) provided a foundation for our musician interviews, photography and videography. We've worked with award-winners, chart-toppers, rising indie artists, and legendary acts.”

Newart founded Immaculate Records in British Columbia in 2005. He established The Rock Times as a subsidiary in Montana in 2022.

Indiegogo rewards include exclusive merch and experiences from The Rock Times ranging from $4.99 to $10,000 including a chance to be a guest editor on a cover story.

The Rock Times Indiegogo Preview

