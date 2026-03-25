Fibrobiologics Announces Reverse Stock Split To Regain Compliance With Nasdaq's Bid Price Requirement

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Reverse Split Expected to Take Effect March 30, 2026

HOUSTON, March 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FibroBiologics, Inc. (Nasdaq: FBLG) (“FibroBiologics”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company with 270+ patents issued and pending with a focus on the development of therapeutics and potential cures for chronic diseases using fibroblasts and fibroblast-derived materials, today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a 1-for-20 reverse stock split of the Company's issued and outstanding common stock. The reverse stock split is expected to become effective at 12:01 a.m. Eastern Time on March 30, 2026, with trading on a split-adjusted basis beginning on The Nasdaq Capital Market upon the commencement of trading on Monday, March 30, 2026 under the Company's existing ticker symbol,“FBLG.”

At the effective time, every 20 shares of FibroBiologics' issued and outstanding common stock will automatically be combined into one share of common stock. The reverse stock split will reduce the number of shares of the Company's outstanding common stock from 70,256,883 shares to approximately 3,512,845 shares, subject to adjustment for fractional shares. The number of authorized shares of common stock and preferred stock under the Company's amended and restated certificate of incorporation, as amended, will not be reduced in connection with the reverse stock split.

The reverse stock split was previously approved by the Company's stockholders at the special meeting of stockholders held on February 20, 2026, which authorized the Board of Directors to implement a reverse split. The Board determined that implementing the reverse split at this time is appropriate to regain compliance with the minimum bid price requirement for maintaining the listing of the Company's common stock on The Nasdaq Capital Market and to broaden potential investor interest.

No fractional shares will be issued in connection with the reverse stock split. Any fractional shares of common stock resulting from the reverse stock split will be rounded up to the nearest whole share. The reverse stock split will affect all stockholders uniformly and will not alter any stockholder's percentage ownership interest in the Company, except for adjustments related to fractional shares. The reverse split will also proportionately adjust the number of shares available under the Company's equity incentive plans and the exercise price and number of shares underlying outstanding stock options, warrants, and other equity awards, in each case in accordance with their terms.

VStock Transfer, LLC, is acting as the exchange agent for the reverse stock split. Stockholders holding shares in book-entry form or through a brokerage account will have their positions automatically adjusted to reflect the reverse stock split and will not be required to take any action. The new CUSIP number for the Company's common stock following the reverse stock split will be 31573L204.

About FibroBiologics

Based in Houston, FibroBiologics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a pipeline of treatments and seeking potential cures for chronic diseases using fibroblast cells and fibroblast-derived materials. FibroBiologics holds 270+ US and internationally issued patents/patents pending across various clinical pathways, including wound healing, multiple sclerosis, disc degeneration, psoriasis, orthopedics, human longevity, and cancer. FibroBiologics represents the next generation of medical advancement in cell therapy and tissue regeneration. For more information, please visit FibroBiologics' website, email FibroBiologics at ... or follow FibroBiologics on LinkedIn, YouTube, Facebook or X.

General Inquiries:

...

Investor Relations:

Nic Johnson

Russo Partners

(212) 845-4242

...

Media Contact:

Liz Phillips

Russo Partners

(347) 956-7697

...