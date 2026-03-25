Crypto News: Pepeto Binance Listing Update While Bitcoin Price Prediction Targets $100K Following Trump Geopolitical Context

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dubai, UAE, March 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Pepeto just announced the latest update on its Binance listing timeline, and the crypto news is moving faster than the team expected because the Bitcoin price prediction is building toward $100,000 after Trump granted five days for Iran negotiations on March 25. Strategy purchased another $76 million in BTC the same day, pushing holdings past 761,000 coins according to Fortune. Bitcoin price sits at $71,043 with Bollinger Bands targeting $84,000 next. When the Bitcoin price clears $74,000, the path toward $100,000 opens and this cycle pushes Bitcoin price toward $200,000.

This crypto news driven opportunity arrives once every four years. Pepeto Binance listing update arriving now is why the presale is accelerating, because the wallets inside understand that capturing a bull cycle means already holding the project that combines everything this market rewards.

Pepeto Binance Listing Gets Closer as the Bitcoin Price Prediction Points to $100K and Beyond

Pepeto Binance listing preparation is advancing through final milestones while the Bitcoin price prediction builds the most explosive setup of 2026. Trump opening Iran negotiations removed the biggest geopolitical overhang on risk assets, and Strategy responded with $76 million in fresh Bitcoin. Bollinger Bands target $84,000, and spot ETFs hold 1.3 million Bitcoin with only 5.8% of supply on exchanges according to CoinDesk }.

Every four years crypto produces a wave that creates more new wealth than almost any other asset class. The people who capture it are not the ones buying Bitcoin after $100,000. They held the right project before the cycle was confirmed.

Meme coins historically perform best during bull markets because they attract capital the fastest. But they fade once attention passes. Infrastructure projects take years. The best position offers both: viral energy plus infrastructure that keeps value. That is Pepeto, and the Binance listing update sent this presale into its fastest round yet.

Crypto News: Pepeto Gives Investors What No Other Project in This Cycle Offers

The Bitcoin Price prediction makes the case clear, and the crypto moves fast and most stories disappear within weeks, but the returns that reshaped lives stay in the memory of every investor who witnessed them. Shiba Inu delivered a 49,000,000% gain and turned entries worth pocket change into holdings larger than what most people accumulate over an entire working lifetime. The people who hesitated for even a few days before the Binance listing watched the opportunity vanish while early holders shared screenshots showing seven figures in their wallets. No marketing budget on earth can create that kind of organic explosion, and it made a token carrying zero functional products the most talked about name on every crypto news platform overnight.

That same force is now building around Pepeto regardless of where the Bitcoin price prediction lands. The community is growing faster than the team can measure, copycat tokens keep appearing because interest exceeded every official channel, and conversations spreading across X, Telegram, and Reddit are moving at the same velocity that surrounded Shiba Inu in the weeks before it went vertical.

The critical difference between the two is simple. Shiba Inu offered nothing underneath and lost 93% of its value the moment the excitement faded. Pepeto was built to avoid that outcome entirely.

" Meme="" coins="" are="" still="" the="" most="" powerful="" force="" in="" crypto="" but="" today's="" market="" punishes="" hype="" without="" infrastructure.="" I="" left="" Pepe="" because="" my="" vision="" was="" bigger.="" Pepeto="" is="" that="" vision="" fully="" built,="" with="" utility="" that="" holds="" the="" price="" for="" years="" not="" just="" on="" listing="" day.="" Adding="" a="" senior="" Binance="" developer="" gave="" us="" exchange="" level="" expertise,="" and="" I="" have="" never="" been="" more="" confident="" about="" what="" comes="" after="" launch,"="" said="" the="" original="" Pepe="" coin="" founder,="" the="" current="" leader="" of="" the="" Pepeto="" />





Conclusion

The crypto news is clear and the Bitcoin price prediction points straight up with Trump opening Iran negotiations and Strategy adding $76 million in BTC on the same day. This cycle arrives once every four years and the people who positioned themselves early in the right project during every previous cycle are the ones telling the success stories today. Pepeto is that project for 2026 with community energy that moves markets, exchange infrastructure that holds value, and a Binance listing approaching final stages.

A portfolio holding Pepeto right now is potentially positioned for the best returns this year, and a portfolio without it will feel that absence for the next four years. The Bitcoin price prediction will reach $100,000 and the crypto news will cover everything that follows. The Pepeto official website is where the people who refuse to miss this one are entering today.

FAQs

Will the Bitcoin price prediction reach $100,000 in 2026?

Trump granted five days for Iran negotiations on March 25, Strategy bought $76M more BTC pushing holdings past 761,000 coins, and Bollinger Bands target $84,000 as the next level. The crypto news consensus targets $100,000 with $200,000 possible this cycle.

Why is Pepeto the best crypto to buy before the Binance listing?

Pepeto combines meme coin viral energy with a verified DeFi exchange at presale entry, offering the kind of early position that every previous crypto cycle rewarded the most.



