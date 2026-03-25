Stay Clean Solutions Opens Toronto Office For Managed Commercial Cleaning Services

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Stay Clean Solutions, a provider of managed commercial cleaning operations, has officially opened a new office in Toronto, expanding its services into the Canadian market. The new location introduces a structured, management-driven approach to commercial cleaning designed to eliminate inconsistency and remove the burden placed on facility managers.

For many businesses, the issue isn't cleaning-it's managing the cleaning provider. Missed details, inconsistent results, and constant follow-ups often force facility managers into a role they were never meant to fill: overseeing their cleaning company.

“Consistency, quality, and accountability are the biggest challenges we see,” said Elie Atallah, COO of Stay Clean Solutions.“Many companies rely on models that simply can't support larger, more complex facilities. When something goes wrong, there's no structure behind it-no accountability, no backup, and no real system to fix it.”

Stay Clean Solutions was built to solve that exact problem. Rather than offering cleaning as a standalone service, the company delivers a managed operation supported by layered oversight and clearly defined processes.

Each client facility is supported by a dedicated area manager, routine quality control inspections, and built-in backup coverage to prevent missed shifts. This structure ensures that issues are addressed proactively, not reactively.

“It isn't cleaning that was the problem-it was management,” Elie explained.“Before we step in, clients often experience unpredictability. One day it's clean, the next day it's not. There's no consistency, and no one knows who's responsible. We change that by putting systems in place that ensure it gets done right every time.”

The company tracks quality through regular inspections, with reporting systems designed to identify trends and maintain consistency across all areas of a facility. As a result, clients often report a significant drop in internal complaints and a noticeable improvement in overall cleanliness.

But the biggest shift goes beyond appearance.

“The biggest thing we hear from clients is that they've stopped managing their cleaning vendor,” Elie said.“They finally have a system-and a team-that takes that responsibility off their plate.”

Stay Clean Solutions also emphasizes training and operational standards as a core part of its model. Employees undergo hands-on training and must complete a 90-day probationary period before becoming fully integrated into service teams.

“Most companies rely on prior experience and hope for the best,” Elie added.“We've built a standard that ensures every team member is trained the same way, with clear expectations and accountability from day one.”

The company's expansion into Toronto reflects growing demand for more reliable, scalable cleaning solutions across commercial offices, multi-tenant buildings, and industrial cleaning environments where consistency and safety are critical.

Stay Clean Solutions currently reports a 98% client retention rate, driven by its focus on consistency, transparency, and operational execution.

“When clients come to us, it's usually after years of frustration,” Elie said.“They're not looking for the cheapest option anymore-they just want it done right, every time. They want to know that if something comes up, it will be handled without them having to chase it.”

The Toronto office will support businesses seeking a more dependable alternative to traditional janitorial services. New clients are offered a free walkthrough, a customized cleaning plan, and a 30-day risk-free trial with no long-term contracts.

About Stay Clean Solutions

Stay Clean Solutions is a managed commercial cleaning operation focused on delivering consistent, reliable results through structured oversight and accountability. Serving mid-to-large facilities, the company provides dedicated management, routine inspections, and operational systems designed to eliminate recurring issues and reduce client involvement. Stay Clean Solutions operates across the United States and Canada, supporting a wide range of commercial environments.