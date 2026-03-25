MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LAS VEGAS, NV, March 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Kung Fu Thai & Chinese Restaurant has introduced an updated version of its Jumbo Shrimp Chow Mein, incorporating new preparation techniques and ingredient sourcing methods at its Las Vegas location.

The restaurant has modified its approach to preparing the dish, which features egg noodles stir-fried with vegetables and jumbo shrimp in a stationary wok at high temperatures. The updated preparation method represents a shift in the restaurant's noodle dish offerings, addressing customer feedback about portion sizes and ingredient ratios.

The dish has been recognized as the Best Seafood Chow Mein in Las Vegas by local dining publications. The restaurant now offers customization options that allow customers to add extra jumbo shrimp, which automatically includes proportional increases in noodles and vegetables.

"We have refined our cooking process for the Jumbo Shrimp Chow Mein to ensure consistent quality across all orders," said Alan Wong, head chef at Kung Fu Thai & Chinese Restaurant. "The adjustments to our preparation method allow us to maintain proper cooking temperatures while managing the volume of orders we receive daily."

The updated recipe comes as part of broader menu adjustments at the establishment, which serves both Thai and Chinese cuisine across multiple categories including appetizers, soups, vegetarian options, and traditional entrées. The restaurant has also expanded its service options to include traditional Chinese Take-Out Pagoda Box packaging alongside modern plastic food containers.

Kung Fu Thai & Chinese Restaurant has implemented these changes while maintaining its existing service structure, which includes dine-in, take-out, and delivery throughout the Las Vegas area. The restaurant's online ordering system has been updated to reflect the new preparation options and customization features.

The restaurant has noted increased order volume for the dish since implementing the changes, particularly through its delivery service. The Best Shrimp Chow Mein in Las Vegas at Kung Fu Thai & Chinese Restaurant has become a frequently ordered item through the restaurant's digital platforms.

The Jumbo Shrimp Chow Mein represents one component of the restaurant's noodle menu, which includes BBQ Pork variations and additional seafood options. Each order is prepared individually, with cooking times adjusted based on the specific ingredients and portions requested.

Kung Fu Thai & Chinese Restaurant operates as a full-service Asian restaurant in Las Vegas, offering Thai and Chinese dishes through multiple service channels. The establishment provides online ordering capabilities and gift certificates. As a Certified Angus Beef program member with ratings on TripAdvisor and the Better Business Bureau, the restaurant serves the Las Vegas metropolitan area. For complete details about the updated dish and online ordering, visit entrees/noodles-stir-fried/166-jumbo-shrimps-chow-mein.





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For more information about Kung Fu Thai & Chinese Restaurant, contact the company here:

Kung Fu Thai & Chinese Restaurant

Alan Wong

702-247-4120

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3505 S Valley View Blvd Las Vegas, NV 89103

CONTACT: Alan Wong