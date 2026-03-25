IRB Re Earnings: Weak January, Premiums Fall 19%

IRB Brasil Resseguros S.A. (IRBR3) is Brazil's largest reinsurer and Latin America's leading reinsurance company, founded in 1939 by Getúlio Vargas as a state monopoly that was privatized in 2013 and listed on B3's Novo Mercado in 2017. The company provides reinsurance across property and casualty (P&C), life, rural, and specialty lines, managing R$8.7 billion ($1.7B) in assets with operations split approximately 63% domestic and 37% international by retained premiums. IRB Re earnings are covered by The Rio Times as part of its Latin American financial news reporting on B3-listed financial companies. Note: IRB publishes monthly financial data as required by the Brazilian insurance regulator SUSEP; these are unaudited interim figures that can be volatile on a month-to-month basis.

The January result represents the weakest monthly print since the company's restructuring gained traction in mid-2024, but it follows a strong Q4 2025 that saw net income of R$143.3 million ($27.2M) - up 45% quarter-over-quarter and 27% year-over-year - and full-year 2025 profit of R$504.8 million ($96M), up 35.5%. The January weakness was driven by a combination of lower premium volumes (the ongoing deliberate shrinkage of the book) and a seasonal uptick in loss ratios that is typical for the beginning of the year in Brazilian reinsurance.

Shares of IRBR3 traded around R$55.88 ($10.62), up approximately 7% year-to-date from R$52.36 at the start of 2026, with a market capitalization of approximately R$4.36 billion ($829M). The stock trades at roughly 8.6x forward P/E on the consensus ~R$600 million 2026 estimate, with a P/BV of 0.86x. JPMorgan maintains a Buy-equivalent recommendation with a R$64 target, while Goldman Sachs is Neutral at R$49. The Citi team, which has IRB as its top sector pick, projects approximately R$600 million in 2026 net income - representing 19% growth from 2025 - and sees the resumption of dividends as a near-term catalyst, with a shareholder vote on the payout proposal scheduled for March 31.

The 18.9% decline in retained premiums to R$459.9 million ($87.4M) continues a deliberate strategic choice, not an involuntary loss of business. IRB has been systematically shrinking its book since 2023, shedding unprofitable lines - particularly in life insurance (which swung from a R$109 million loss in 2024 to a R$9 million profit in 2025) and selectively reducing international exposure. Full-year 2025 retained premiums fell 12.5% to R$3.5 billion ($665M), with Brazilian premiums declining 20% year-over-year. VP Daniel Castillo has characterized this as a conscious trade-off: less revenue but better underwriting quality. The January data suggests the de-risking is ongoing, with the premium base still contracting even as the industry enters the January renewal season.

The loss ratio rising to 66.8% from 64.5% a year ago and from Q4 2025's 51.6% reflects both seasonal volatility and the mathematical impact of a smaller premium base. In reinsurance, individual months can produce wide swings in loss ratios based on the timing of claims payments, reserve adjustments, and catastrophic events. The Q4 2025 loss ratio of 51.6% was exceptionally low - benefiting from R$63 million in legacy claims reductions negotiated with cedents - and was never sustainable as a run-rate. The January 66.8% is closer to the full-year 2025 average of 57.4%, but above it, suggesting a return to a more normalized (and slightly pressured) claims environment.

The underwriting result of R$29.7 million ($5.6M), while 20.8% below January 2025's R$37.5 million ($7.1M), remains firmly positive. For context, IRB's underwriting result was negative through much of 2022–2023 when the combined ratio exceeded 100% - meaning the company was losing money on its core reinsurance operations before investment income. The fact that the underwriting result is still generating profit even in a weak month confirms that the restructuring has fundamentally changed the quality of the book. The full-year 2025 underwriting result of R$740.6 million ($141M), up 63.9%, provides the benchmark against which the January number should be evaluated.

The January profit of R$17.5 million ($3.3M) annualizes to approximately R$210 million - well below the R$600 million consensus for 2026. But monthly annualization is misleading for a reinsurer whose results are driven by claims timing, reserve movements, and investment returns that vary significantly across the year. Full-year 2025 delivered R$504.8 million ($96M) in net income, representing a 35.5% increase from R$372.7 million ($70.9M) in 2024, with the combined ratio falling to 96.9% - the first sub-100% annual result since 2019 and a milestone in the post-scandal restructuring.

The investment portfolio of R$8.7 billion ($1.7B), split 57% onshore (BRL) and 43% offshore (primarily USD), is a major earnings contributor. With the Selic at 14.75%, the onshore portfolio generates substantial financial income that partially compensates for the smaller underwriting book. In Q4 2025, the financial and investment result reached R$164 million, up 51% year-over-year, though it was reduced by a R$71 million loss on the sale of Global 2026 sovereign bonds. The high-rate environment is structurally favorable for IRB's investment income through at least 2026.

Capital adequacy provides a substantial cushion. The solvency ratio - measured as adjusted net equity over the minimum required capital - reached 268% at year-end 2025, up from 183% a year earlier. This R$1.65 billion ($314M) surplus above the regulatory minimum supports both the dividend resumption proposal (to be voted at the March 31 shareholders' meeting) and the capacity to write new business if market conditions improve. CEO Marcos Falcão has stated that net profit growth is the priority, while VP Castillo committed to maintaining underwriting discipline even in a potentially softening reinsurance market.

The dividend resumption proposal, expected to be voted at the March 31 AGO (Assembleia Geral Ordinária), is the most significant near-term corporate action. IRB has not paid dividends since September 2021, and the return to payouts would mark a symbolic milestone in the company's rehabilitation. Based on a 25% payout of the projected R$620 million in 2026 earnings (Genial's estimate), the dividend yield could reach approximately 3% - modest but meaningful for a stock that has been a zero-income holding for five years.

Management has expressed optimism about premium growth resuming in 2026, with a focus on property, engineering, and short-tail international risks. The January data - with premiums still declining - suggests this inflection has not yet occurred, but the January renewal season in reinsurance often reflects contracts negotiated in Q4, meaning the new business pipeline may not show up in premiums until Q2 2026 or later.

The ROTE (return on tangible equity) of 22% in 2025 - up from 20% in 2024 and 7% in 2023 - demonstrates the profitability trajectory that underpins the bull case. If IRB can stabilize or grow premiums while maintaining the current underwriting discipline, the returns profile would approach those of well-run international reinsurers, supporting a valuation re-rating from the current 0.86x book value.

The March 31 AGO vote on dividend resumption will test shareholder sentiment. If approved, the payout would be the first since 2021 and could attract income-focused investors who have avoided the stock during the restructuring years. The size of the approved payout ratio - whether the standard 25% minimum or something more generous - will signal management's confidence in the sustainability of the earnings recovery.

Premium growth inflection is the key earnings catalyst for the remainder of 2026. The consensus view - shared by Citi, JPMorgan, and Genial - is that premium shrinkage should bottom out in early 2026 as the book cleansing is largely complete and new, properly priced business begins to replace the shed volume. February and March monthly data will provide early evidence of whether this inflection is materializing or whether the premium decline is becoming structural.

The Q1 2026 audited results (expected May 2026) will be the first complete quarterly picture of the new year and the real test of whether January's weakness was an aberration. Citi's R$600 million full-year estimate implies average quarterly net income of R$150 million - meaning the company needs to generate R$583 million across the remaining 11 months, a pace consistent with 2025's run-rate. If Q1 comes in materially below the R$150 million quarterly average, the full-year consensus may need to be revised.