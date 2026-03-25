Kangana Ranaut Lauds Delhi Film Fest, Links It To India's Global Rise

Kangana Ranaut Hails Festival as Global Platform

Actor-politician Kangana Ranaut on Wednesday hailed the International Film Festival Delhi 2026 as a long-awaited global platform for Indian artists, while emphasising the importance of promoting women-centric storytelling in the evolving cinematic landscape. Speaking at the event, Ranaut said, "We artists have long wished for a major film festival in India, like those in America or Canada or Sundance, where our films could gain recognition."

She added that the initiative reflects India's growing stature on the global stage. "As India rises as a Vishwaguru, this initiative reflects our creative economy, cultural heritage, and the Prime Minister's commitment to them," she said, while praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision.

Call for Women-Centric Storytelling

Highlighting the importance of representation, Ranaut emphasised the need to celebrate women in cinema. "Celebrating women in cinema is vital. The Women's Reservation Bill shows the Prime Minister's commitment to women's progress, and their perspectives must be portrayed in stories," she said.

She further called on film festivals and studios to actively support such narratives. "Platforms should be provided for women-centric films, even small ones, to highlight their struggles and achievements. Such encouragement will be a great step forward," she added.

Arvind Swamy on Technology and Independent Cinema

Meanwhile, actor Arvind Swamy also shared his views at the festival, speaking about the growing role of technology in filmmaking. He said artificial intelligence is expected to significantly transform cinema in the coming years. "The scope of AI in cinema is going to be pretty dramatic in the future... an individual could make a full-length feature film as tools develop rapidly," he said.

Swamy also welcomed the platform provided by the festival for independent filmmakers. "I'm so happy that we have a platform for independent films. It gives an opportunity for them to showcase good cinema," he added.

The International Film Festival Delhi 2026 has brought together artists, filmmakers, and creators from across the country and abroad, focusing on innovation, inclusivity, and the evolving landscape of global cinema. The festival was attended by veteran stars like Hema Malini, Sharmila Tagore and others. (ANI)

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