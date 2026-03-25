Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel Hears 100+ Pleas In March 2026 SWAGAT

CM Bhupendra Patel Chairs State SWAGAT, Addresses Public Grievances

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Wednesday personally heard the representations during the State SWAGAT held for March 2026 and gave instructions to district administrations for the prompt resolution of public grievances, following the approach of 'Nagrik Devo Bhava'.

According to a press release issued by the Gujarat CMO, under the SWAGAT online grievance programme, more than 100 applicants from across the state presented their representations during the State SWAGAT held in March 2026. Action was also taken on 1,218 representations at the district level and 2,294 representations at the taluka level, the release said.

Specific Directives Issued for Urgent Resolution

Action Ordered in Family Harassment Case

Regarding a complaint of an elderly mother being forced out of her home and facing physical and mental harassment by her son and daughter-in-law, the Chief Minister expressed concern and instructed the District Collector and Superintendent of Police to ensure immediate implementation of the Deputy Collector's order.

New School Building Approved

Prioritising 300 children studying in a 40-year-old primary school at Sardarkrushinagar Dantiwada University, he directed immediate approval for the construction of a new school building.

Farmers' Grievances Addressed on Priority

CM also directed that issues of farmers from different parts of the state be resolved on a priority basis.

Upon receiving a complaint about obstruction of water flow in the Khari River at Dahegam due to bushes and wild growth causing soil erosion of farms, the Chief Minister ordered immediate removal of the obstruction. The District Collector assured that the issue would be resolved promptly under the Sujalam Sufalam scheme.

In other cases, the Chief Minister directed the local administration to urgently resolve farmers' issues, such as crop damage caused by leaking underground pipelines and removal of encroachments on farm access roads.

Strengthening Public Trust Through Transparency

Under the State SWAGAT programme, the Chief Minister also instructed the administration to resolve citizens' issues in a timely, fair, and transparent manner to strengthen public trust in the government.

In this March 2026 State SWAGAT, Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister Sanjeev Kumar, Additional Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister Dr. Vikrant Pandey, Secretary Dr. Ajay Kumar, Officers on Special Duty D. K. Parekh and Rakesh Vyas, along with senior officials, Collectors, SP's, and DDOs were present, the release added.

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