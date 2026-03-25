Quote Of The Day: Simone Biles On Taking Risks - 'I'd Rather Regret Taking The Risks That Didn't Work Out Than...'

MENAFN - Live Mint) “I'd rather regret the risks that didn't work out than the chances I didn't take at all.” – Simone Biles

One of the most decorated gymnasts in history, today's quote of the day by Simone Biles encourages people to 'take that chance'; embrace risks as part of growth.

Her perspective highlights that stepping outside your comfort zone is where real empowerment begins.

Born in Columbus, Ohio – in 1997 – Simone Biles began her gymnastics odyssey when she was six-years-old. Today, she is considered as one of the greatest gymnasts of all time.

What the quote implies

Simone Biles' words reflect a powerful truth about human nature: regret is often heavier when it comes from inaction rather than failure. Taking risks does come with uncertainty. Things may not always work out, and setbacks are inevitable. However, choosing not to try at all can leave a lingering sense of“what if,” which is often far more difficult to reconcile.

The gymnast's words emphasise embracing courage over comfort. It reminds us that failure is not the opposite of success; rather, it is part of the road to success.

By taking chances, we gain experience, resilience, and clarity. Even when outcomes aren't ideal, we walk away with lessons that shape us. In contrast, avoiding risks may feel safe in the moment, but it limits growth and keeps us confined within our fears.

Simone Biles' journey

Too young for the London 2012 Olympics, Simone Biles shot to stardom in 2013. At just 16, she won two golds at the Antwerp World Championships, including the all-around title, and debuted her signature floor move-the Biles.

She built on that momentum with four World Championship golds each in 2014 and 2015, heading into Rio 2016 Olympics as a dominant force. There, she clinched four gold medals (all-around, team, vault, and floor) and a bronze on the balance beam.

Expectations were at their peak when Biles entered the 2020 Tokyo Games. However, she made headlines by withdrawing from most events, citing mental health concerns, as per her biography on the Olympics' website.

When Biles withdrew from many events

Biles' decision to prioritise her mental well-being sparked conversations about the intense pressure athletes face and the importance of mental health. Since then, she has emerged as a strong advocate for mental well-being.

"I'm making a bigger effort to take care of my mind and my body, which includes therapy once a week. Thursdays are my therapeutic days, a moment for myself," Biles explained in a 2023 interview with Olympics, before marking her return to the World Championships.

Key takeaways from Simone Biles' journey & her quote

- Regret over inaction lasts longer: Missed opportunities often leave deeper scars than failed attempts.

– Failure is a teacher: It is a part of the road to success. Risks that don't work out still offer valuable lessons and growth.

– Courage does not have to be loud: Sometimes, taking a risk means stepping back, changing direction, or choosing yourself.

- Define success on your terms: Like Simone Biles, taking risks can also mean redefining what success looks like for you.