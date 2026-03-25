Moosehead Breweries Introduces Space Beer

As a Canadian prepares to head to space, Moosehead Breweries launches limited-edition, freeze-dried version of its iconic Canadian Lager

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)

SAINT JOHN, Canada – In the coming days, a Canadian will make history on a mission headed farther into deep space than any human has ever gone before. Inspired by this milestone moment, Canada's oldest independent brewery is making history of its own with the launch of a limited-edition Moosehead Space Beer, a mission-ready interpretation of the brand's Moosehead Canadian Lager.

“This is an incredible moment for our country,” says Andrew Oland, president and CEO, Moosehead Breweries.“As a brewery that has been 100 percent Canadian-owned for more than 150 years, Moosehead is proud to celebrate an achievement that belongs to all Canadians. This mission represents the ambition, ingenuity, and determination that define our country – and it's a reminder that when we set our sights on something bold, there truly are no limits to what we can achieve.”

Space Beer is made of Moosehead Lager, freeze-dried into zero-gravity-friendly, shelf-stable snacks with no ABV. The product was developed in partnership with Canadian food innovators at Future Food Studio, led by engineer and creative scientist Dr Irwin Adam Eydelnant.

Six packs of Moosehead Space Beer will be available exclusively through the brand's Instagram channel – meaning Canadians can get a taste of this out-of-this-world innovation without having to leave Earth.

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