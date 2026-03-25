CMA Vet Report Fails Grieving Pet Owners By Ignoring What Pet Cremation Actually Means
|“Price transparency alone does not protect grieving pet owners, because price says nothing about the standard or nature of the service being provided. Services described in similar terms may differ greatly in collection times, handling, transport, cremation process and the final resting place of ashes. Those differences matter enormously to families, and they should be explained clearly before any decision is made.”
The Association is urging the CMA and policymakers to build on the final report by requiring clearer plain-English disclosures about how pets are handled, stored and transported; what individual cremation and communal cremation mean operationally; where communal ashes go; and whether a service is being sold as bereavement aftercare or, in substance, as a disposal service.
The APPCC says this would strengthen the CMA's consumer-protection aims, improve fair competition, and allow pet owners to make informed decisions at one of the most sensitive moments they face.
What APPCC is calling for
- Clear operational definitions of individual cremation and communal cremation. Written disclosure of handling, storage and transportation practices. Transparency about the final destination of communal ashes. Clear disclosure where a service is offered as bereavement aftercare and where it is, in substance, a disposal service. Recognition of robust sector standards, including codes that cover dignity, care and consumer protection throughout the whole process.
Notes to editors
- The CMA final report on veterinary services for household pets was published on 24 March 2026. APPCC members operate to a published consumer code that covers respectful handling, transport, storage, cremation or burial, and onward care of ashes. APPCC believes stronger service-definition disclosures would support informed choice and fairer competition in the pet aftercare sector.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment