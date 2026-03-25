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ACT Energy Technologies

ACT Energy Technologies


2026-03-25 03:12:25
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:06 AM EST - ACT Energy Technologies: On reporting fourth-quarter and year-end results. The Company achieved the following 2025 results and highlights. Strong improvement in Adjusted gross margins to 30% (2024 - 27%) despite a decline in revenues to $474.9 million (2024 - $571.8 million). ACT Energy Technologies shares T are trading down $0.65 at $7.05.

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