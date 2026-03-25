German FDI Into Azerbaijan Drops Sharply As Outbound Investments Surge

MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

Direct investments from Germany into Azerbaijan declined significantly in 2025, while Azerbaijani investments into Germany saw strong growth, according to the Central Bank of Azerbaijanç AzerNEWS reports.

German FDI into Azerbaijan totaled $26.334 million last year, a decrease of $49 million or 2.9 times compared to 2024, when the figure stood at $75.297 million. As a result, Germany's share in Azerbaijan's total foreign direct investment inflows dropped to just 0.4%.

In contrast, Azerbaijan's investments into Germany rose sharply to $61.733 million in 2025, up by $38.8 million or 2.7 times from $22.935 million in 2024. The share of these investments in Azerbaijan's total outward FDI reached 2.4%.

Overall, foreign direct investment into Azerbaijan exceeded $6.595 billion in 2025, marking a decline of $450.9 million or 6.4% compared to the previous year.

At the same time, Azerbaijan's outbound investments showed strong momentum, reaching $2.528 billion, an increase of $765.4 million or 43.4% year-on-year.