Casualties From Russian Drone Attack In Vinnytsia Region Rise To 21

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported on Facebook by Nataliia Zabolotna, head of the Vinnytsia Regional State Administration, according to Ukrinform.

“As of now, the number of victims has risen to 21. Five people remain in hospitals: two are still in serious condition and three are in moderate condition. Unfortunately, there is one fatality,” Zabolotna wrote.

According to her, yesterday's attack damaged a total of 84 homes across three communities in the region, 71 of which are in the city of Vinnytsia. Most of them are single-family homes.

Seven apartment buildings and four additional buildings in common areas were also damaged.

drone strike: 26 victims hospitalize

Commissions are continuing to inspect the damaged buildings and document the damage.

As reported, damage following the attack by Russian drones on March 24 was recorded in three communities in the Vinnytsia region. Previously, one fatality and 20 injuries were reported.

Photo: State Emergency Service