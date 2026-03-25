Russian Drone Strike Damages Hospital In Sumy Region Community

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the head of the community, Serhii Pasko, reported this on Facebook.

"On March 25, 2026, Russian occupying forces once again struck the Mykolaivka settlement community. In Mykolaivka, as a result of the UAV attack, an apartment building, private vehicles, utility structures, and the hospital building were damaged," Pasko said.

According to him, no casualties were reported.

Concerned services are working at the scene, and the full extent of the damage is being clarified.

Russians destroy building of Hetman National Park in Sumy region

On March 25, Russian troops attacked a fire station building in the Shostka district with strike drones, destroying firefighting equipment and the building itself.

Photo: Serhii Pasko / Facebook