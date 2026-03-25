Russian Drone Strike Damages Hospital In Sumy Region Community
"On March 25, 2026, Russian occupying forces once again struck the Mykolaivka settlement community. In Mykolaivka, as a result of the UAV attack, an apartment building, private vehicles, utility structures, and the hospital building were damaged," Pasko said.
According to him, no casualties were reported.
Concerned services are working at the scene, and the full extent of the damage is being clarified.Read also: Russians destroy building of Hetman National Park in Sumy region
On March 25, Russian troops attacked a fire station building in the Shostka district with strike drones, destroying firefighting equipment and the building itself.
Photo: Serhii Pasko / Facebook
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment