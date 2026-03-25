Ukraine To Build New Air Defense Line To Protect Western Regions After Massive Russian Attack

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the ministry reported that Ukraine has already carried out highly complex work to establish a layered defense system against aerial threats, with visible results in major cities.

On March 24, Ukraine repelled the largest daytime air attack since the start of the full-scale war. Despite a record number of incoming weapons, air defense forces destroyed more than 94% of the targets.

The attack was preceded by a combined strike involving ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, and attack drones. In total, Russia deployed 999 Shahed-type drones over the course of the day.

Nearly 250 drones were used against the Kyiv region alone.

"A year ago, such a number of drones was used for massive attacks across the entire territory of Ukraine. Yesterday, they were completely destroyed within a single region. No aerial targets were recorded over Kyiv – except for a flock of birds," the ministry said.

Ukrainian air defenses intercept 121 of 147 drones launched by Russia overnight

Russia uses various types of weapons at different altitudes and speeds in an attempt to overwhelm Ukraine's air defense systems.

"In response, Ukraine is developing a layered defense based on a systematic approach. All available resources are involved in repelling attacks: Air Force units, interceptor drones, mobile fire teams, tactical aviation, and helicopters. Ukraine is conducting large-scale air operations that have no equivalents in the world," the ministry said.

The results of these efforts are already evident in major cities, which have traditionally been primary targets. As its ability to strike them becomes more limited, Russia is shifting its focus to attacks on civilian infrastructure in western regions.

"The Ukrainian Defense Ministry is already working on creating a new line of air defense that will make attacks on peaceful cities in the west of the country impossible," the statement said.

The ministry noted that Russia is aware of these developments, which is why it used all available resources during the March 24 strike.

"Air defense troops carry out extremely complex tasks every day and night, demonstrating an ever-increasing level of effectiveness," the ministry added.

Overnight on March 24, Russia launched a massive combined attack, causing damage in 11 regions. Ukraine's air defenses intercepted 25 missiles and 365 drones of various types.

On the afternoon of March 24, Russia attacked Ukraine with 556 strike drones, of which 541 were neutralized by air defenses.

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