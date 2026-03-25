Participants Of Trip To Karabakh To See Destruction And Restoration Work - Harry Mitsidis

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Participants of the trip to Karabakh will be able to see the destruction and restoration work, NomadMania founder Harry Mitsidis said today at the club's annual meeting in Baku, Trend reports.

He noted that Karabakh had long remained an under-studied region and had been largely closed to foreign visits in recent years for security reasons.

According to Mitsidis, the organization's members typically show interest in complex and little-known destinations: "Such regions pose certain challenges, and we believe they are worth exploring."

Harry Mitsidis provided detailed information to the participants about the history of Karabakh, the First and Second Karabakh Wars, the destruction of settlements during the occupation, the Khojaly genocide, and the displacement of hundreds of thousands of Azerbaijanis.

He said that during the trip, participants will be able to observe both the destruction and the restoration work being carried out on site.

Information about the expedition project "Shusha 2026" was also presented at the meeting.

It was noted that the project plans to send a group of foreign travelers to territories liberated from occupation.

The expedition participants are expected to visit Aghdam, Shusha, Khankendi, and Lachin, where they will learn about the region's history, cultural heritage, and restoration process.

The main goal of the project is to present Azerbaijan's tourism potential to an international audience and increase interest in the Karabakh region.