Jordan, Gulf States Condemn Iranian Attacks, Urge Iraq To Halt Armed Group Operations

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, March 25 (Petra) -- Jordan, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Kuwait renewed their strongest condemnation of the blatant Iranian attacks, which constitute a flagrant violation of their sovereignty, territorial integrity, international law, international humanitarian law and the United Nations Charter, whether carried out directly or through proxies and armed factions supported by Tehran in the region.The countries particularly condemned attacks carried out by Iran-aligned armed groups operating from Iraq against several regional states and their facilities and infrastructure, saying such actions breach international laws and conventions and represent a clear violation of United Nations Security Council Resolution 2817 (2026), which explicitly calls on Iran to immediately and unconditionally cease any attacks or threats against neighboring states, including through the use of proxies.A joint statement said the countries, while valuing their fraternal relations with Iraq, called on the Iraqi government to take the necessary measures to immediately stop attacks launched by factions, militias, and armed groups from Iraqi territory against neighboring countries, to preserve brotherly relations and avoid further escalation."The countries joining this statement reaffirm their full and inherent right to self-defense against these criminal attacks in accordance with Article 51 of the United Nations Charter, which guarantees the right of states to defend themselves individually and collectively in the event of aggression, and their right to take all necessary measures to preserve their sovereignty, security, and stability," the statement added.The statement also condemned actions and activities that undermine the security and stability of countries in the region, planned by sleeper cells loyal to Iran and terrorist organizations linked to Hezbollah. It praised the armed forces of the countries for confronting these attacks and the vigilance of their security agencies, describing them as a strong shield and watchful eye in safeguarding the safety of nations and lives, and commended their dedicated efforts in arresting these cells and terrorist groups and uncovering their malicious plans.