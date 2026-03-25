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This Black Powder Can Save 50 Kilowatt-Hours Of Electricity For Each Ton Of Molten Steel
(MENAFN- GetNews) The energy-saving principle of graphitized petroleum coke primarily lies in its high purity, high degree of graphitization, and excellent physical properties, which significantly enhance carbon absorption efficiency and reduce impurity interference during the steelmaking process, thereby lowering electricity consumption. Here is a detailed analysis:
I. High Purity and Low Impurities: Reducing Ineffective Energy Consumption
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Carbon content ≥ 98%, sulfur content ≤ 0.05% Graphitized petroleum coke undergoes high-temperature treatment above 2,800°C, thoroughly eliminating impurities such as sulfur and nitrogen, resulting in extremely high carbon purity. During steelmaking, high-purity carbon can be directly absorbed by the molten steel, avoiding a decline in carbon absorption rate caused by impurities (the absorption rate of ordinary carbon additives is only 60%, while that of graphitized petroleum coke can reach over 90%). This means that the amount of carbon additive required per ton of molten steel is reduced, thereby lowering the energy consumption associated with repeated material additions.
Reducing Electrode Oxidation and Furnace Wall Wear Impurities (such as sulfur) decompose and corrode electrodes at high temperatures, leading to shortened electrode lifespans and frequent replacements. The low-impurity characteristic of graphitized petroleum coke significantly reduces electrode oxidation, extending electrode lifespans and indirectly lowering electricity consumption. Additionally, low impurities also reduce heat loss caused by erosion of the furnace wall by impurities, further enhancing energy efficiency.
II. High Degree of Graphitization: Optimizing Carbon Absorption Pathways
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Graphite Crystal Structure Promotes Rapid Fusion The carbon atoms in graphitized petroleum coke have formed a perfect graphite crystal structure, which can seamlessly fuse with iron atoms in the molten steel, avoiding carbide segregation (i.e., uneven distribution of carbon elements). This uniform fusion reduces the energy consumption associated with repeated heating adjustments required due to uneven carbon distribution in the molten steel, resulting in an approximate reduction of 50 kWh in electricity consumption per ton of molten steel.
Low Electrical Resistance Reduces Energy Loss The electrical resistivity of graphitized petroleum coke is significantly lower than that of ordinary petroleum coke. When used as a conductive material in electric arc furnaces, it offers higher electrical energy transmission efficiency, reducing heat loss caused by resistance. For example, electrodes made of graphitized petroleum coke exhibit improved efficiency in converting electrical energy into heat energy during conduction, further lowering electricity consumption per unit of molten steel.
III. Optimized Physical Properties: Enhancing Heat Transfer Efficiency
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Porous Structure Enhances Adsorption and Heat Transfer After high-temperature expansion, graphitized petroleum coke forms a loose, porous, worm-like structure with an expanded surface area and increased surface energy. This structure enables rapid adsorption of impurities in the molten steel while enhancing heat transfer efficiency, resulting in more uniform and rapid heating of the molten steel and reducing energy consumption associated with repeated heating due to localized overheating or insufficient heating.
Particle Size Grading Enables Precise Carbon Control Graphitized petroleum coke can be processed into different particle sizes according to requirements (e.g., coarse particles for long-lasting carbon addition and fine powder for rapid carbon adjustment). During the steelmaking process, intelligent batching systems automatically calculate the amount of carbon additive to be added, 5G sensors monitor the electromagnetic properties of the molten iron in real-time, and AI algorithms precisely control the dosage based on carbon equivalent prediction models. This precise carbon control method avoids energy waste caused by excessive addition, further reducing electricity consumption.
IV. Application Cases: Data Supporting Energy-Saving Effects
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Practical Application in a Steel Plant: In electric arc furnace steelmaking, using graphitized petroleum coke as a carbon additive resulted in a rapid increase in the carbon content curve of the molten steel, with the carbon absorption rate increasing to over 90%. Simultaneously, electrode replacement frequency decreased by 30%, and heat loss from the furnace wall reduced by 20%. Comprehensive calculations indicate an approximate reduction of 50 kWh in electricity consumption per ton of molten steel.
High-Speed Rail Wheel Manufacturing: The high-purity carbon characteristics of graphitized petroleum coke have been applied in the manufacturing of high-speed rail wheels, reducing the impact force between wheels traveling at 350 km/h and the rail tracks by 18%. This application indirectly demonstrates its potential to reduce energy consumption by optimizing material properties.
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