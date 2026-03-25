Uses Of Sodium Dihydrogen Phosphate Industry Trends And Best Practices

Sodium Dihydrogen Phosphate serves as a raw material for the production of sodium hexametaphosphate and sodium pyrophosphate. It is primarily utilized in leather tanning, boiler water treatment, and as a quality improver and baking powder ingredient. Furthermore, it acts as a buffering agent and a raw material for baking powder in the food and fermentation industries, and finds application as a feed additive, detergent component, and dyeing auxiliary, among other uses. Monosodium phosphate (chemical formula: NaH2PO4) is a significant inorganic compound with applications spanning numerous industrial sectors and everyday life. Its diverse utility is largely attributable to its unique chemical properties and physical characteristics.

First, in the food industry, monosodium phosphate functions as a food additive, serving as an acidity regulator to help adjust the pH levels of food products. It also acts as a quality improver, enhancing the texture and visual appeal of food to make it more appetizing, in the pharmaceutical field, Sodium Dihydrogen Phosphate Manufacturer holds an equally important status. It serves as a crucial raw material in the synthesis of various medicinal drugs. In the agricultural sector, monosodium phosphate acts as a fertilizer additive, supplying plants with essential phosphorus elements to promote their growth and development. The application of monosodium phosphate can improve soil structure and enhance soil fertility, thereby creating a favorable environment for the cultivation of crops.











Furthermore, monosodium phosphate plays a vital role in industrial manufacturing. It can be employed as a water treatment agent to assist in the removal of impurities and contaminants, thereby improving water quality. In industries such as textiles and printing and dyeing, monosodium phosphate serves as a dyeing auxiliary, enhancing both the dye uptake rate and color fastness. Additionally, it is utilized in the production of other phosphate compounds-such as disodium hydrogen phosphate and trisodium phosphate-which find applications in fields ranging from glass and ceramics to detergents Sodium dihydrogen phosphate monohydrate supplied by Aojin Chemical-a specialized manufacturer of this product-is widely recognized for its stability and reliability. Aojin Chemical offers anhydrous monosodium phosphate in various specifications-including both industrial and food grades-featuring an active ingredient content of up to 99%. With ready stock available and a guarantee of product authenticity, we invite you to contact us for further information.