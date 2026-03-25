QGM Pavement Brick Production Line With CO-NELE Planetary Mixer Put Into Operation
|Device type
|Brand/Model
|Key Performance and Features
|Role in the production line
|Planetary concrete mixer (for base materials)
|CO-NELE / CMP2000
|
|Main Pavement Brick Concrete Batching Plant: Responsible for high-capacity, efficient, and homogeneous mixing of the main concrete base materials for the production line.
|Planetary high-speed mixer (for fabrics)
|CO-NELE/CMPS500
|
|Fabric-specific machinery: Ensures rapid mixing and uniform color of the colored surface layer material, and efficient integration with the base material, enabling the production of colored tiles.
|Fully Automatic Hydraulic Brick Making Machine
|Quangong / Model 18 Series
|
|Molding core: Receives the mixed concrete and, through hydraulic vibration and pressure, molds it into high-density, high-strength paving brick products.
Pavement Brick Concrete Batching Plant Integrated System Advantages
This”dual planetary mixer + Quanzhou brick machine” combination offers four core advantages compared to single-machine operation or ordinary combinations:
Maximized Production Efficiency
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Clear division of labor, no waiting: The CMP2000 ensures a continuous and stable supply of base material, while the CMPS500 focuses on rapid preparation of face material, allowing the brick machine to operate at full capacity continuously.
Significantly increased output: Professionally matched equipment avoids production bottlenecks caused by insufficient mixing capacity or mismatched speeds.
Excellent Product Quality
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Top-notch mixing effect: Two planetary mixers are optimized for the characteristics of the base and face materials respectively, ensuring that the materials from inside to outside achieve the highest uniformity, which is fundamental to the high strength, high wear resistance, and consistent color of the bricks.
Stable and reliable molding: The stable hydraulic and vibration system of the Quanzhou brick machine ensures dense molding of highly uniform concrete under high pressure.
High Production Flexibility
Easily handles the production of colored bricks, composite layer bricks, and functional bricks (such as permeable bricks). The face material mixer can quickly switch between different formulas to meet the needs of small-batch, multi-variety orders.
Reliable Return on Investment
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Low failure rate: The core equipment comes from established brands with stable performance and high durability.
Easy maintenance: The modular design, coupled with technical support and spare parts supply from the manufacturer, minimizes downtime.
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