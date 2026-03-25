QGM Pavement Brick Production Line With CO-NELE Planetary Mixer Put Into Operation

This production line is a powerful collaboration between Fujian Quanzhou High-Performance Fully Automatic Hydraulic Brick Making Machines and QINGDAO CO-NELE professional Pavement Brick Concrete Batching Plant, specifically designed for the large-scale production of high-quality paving bricks, permeable bricks, grass pavers, and curb stones.

“large and small” dual planetary mixer configuration: the CMP2000 large planetary mixer serves as the main unit, ensuring large-volume, high-strength mixing of the concrete base material; the CMPS500 fast planetary mixer is dedicated to surface material preparation, achieving precise and rapid preparation of colored surface materials.







Superior Quality, High Efficiency: Complete Solution for Fully Automatic Paving Brick Concrete Batching Plant

Paving Brick Dedicated Concrete Batching Plant: Equipped with Planetary Mixer for High-Strength, High-Quality Paving Bricks

The demand for higher quality, efficiency, and environmental performance of paving bricks has increased. Therefore, we introduce a paving brick concrete batching plant featuring a core planetary concrete mixer. This integrated solution is designed for large-scale, high-standard production of paving bricks (such as permeable bricks, grass pavers, plaza bricks, and curb stones), achieving full automation and superior performance from material metering and efficient mixing to discharge.







Core Equipment Configuration_Professional Pavement Brick Concrete Batching Plant Solution:

This production line is built through a strong collaboration between Fujian Quanzhou High-Performance Fully Automatic Hydraulic Brick Making Machine and CO-NELE professional concrete mixing equipment, specifically designed for large-scale production of high-quality paving bricks, permeable bricks, grass pavers, and curb stones.





