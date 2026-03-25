John Deere CH570 CH670 CH950 CH960 Roller Components

MENAFN - GetNews) TACK, a specialized manufacturer of agricultural Undercarriage Components, keep producing aftermarket product line for popular John Deere harvester models. Our company now offers a full range of high-quality replacement parts designed specifically for CH570, CH670, CH950, and CH960 series machines.

With a focus on delivering reliable performance for modern harvesting operations, TACK provides farmers and contractors with an extensive selection of undercarriage components. The product lineup includes track rollers, carrier rollers, Idlers, sprockets,track chains, and link assemblies-all engineered to meet original equipment specifications.

What sets TACK apart in the competitive aftermarket sector is its commitment to complete assembly solutions. Beyond offering individual replacement parts, the company supplies component units for rollers, idlers, chains and so on. This approach significantly simplifies the repair process and save cost for equipment owners, reducing downtime during critical harvesting windows.

"The philosophy behind our product development is straightforward: make maintenance easier and more cost-effective for farmers," said a company representative. "By providing pre-assembled components, we eliminate the complexity of sourcing multiple individual parts and ensure proper fitment from the start."

TACK's components are manufactured using rigorous quality control processes, with an emphasis on durability and wear resistance. The company's growing distribution network serves agricultural regions worldwide, helping farm operators extend the service life of their harvesting equipment while managing maintenance budgets effectively.

For John Deere CH570, CH670, CH950, and CH960 owners seeking dependable undercarriage solutions, TACK offers a comprehensive alternative that combines quality craftsmanship with practical, cost-saving assembly options.

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Quazhou Xiangtai Engineering Machinery Co., Ltd. is a manufacturer specializing in undercarriage parts of bulldozer, excavator and agricultural machines, TACK is our brand registered over 14 years, have gained highly recognized and good reputation in the world market.