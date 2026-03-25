Integrated Electrical Solutions NJ: Is A Trusted Local Electrician Now Serving Toms River With Reliable 24/7 Electrical Services

MENAFN - GetNews)Integrated Electrical Solutions NJ, a licensed and fully insured New Jersey electrical contractor with over 14 years of experience, is proud to deliver fast, professional electrical services to homeowners and businesses throughout Toms River and all of Ocean County.

From emergency repairs and electrical panel upgrades to modern lighting installations, EV charger setups, and whole-home rewiring, Integrated Electrical Solutions provides comprehensive residential and commercial electrical solutions tailored to the needs of the Toms River community.

Services Available in Toms River Include:



24/7 Emergency Electrical Service & Same-Day Repairs

Electrical Panel Upgrades and Replacements

Lighting Design & Installation (interior, outdoor, and ceiling fans)

Outlet, Switch, and Wiring Repairs

EV Charger Installation

Generator Hookups and Smoke Alarm Services

Energy Efficiency Upgrades

Full Home or Business Rewiring Code Compliance Inspections and Troubleshooting



“Living on the Jersey Shore means dealing with everything from summer storms to home renovations,” said the owner of Integrated Electrical Solutions.“Toms River families and local businesses deserve an electrician they can count on - someone who shows up quickly, does the job right the first time, and stays within a fair budget. That's exactly what we deliver.”

The company holds New Jersey Electrical Contractor License #34EB01852700 and maintains full insurance for complete peace of mind. Known for transparent pricing and outstanding customer service, Integrated Electrical Solutions consistently earns high marks (4.7/5 average) across Google, Angi, and HomeAdvisor from hundreds of satisfied local customers.

Whether it's a simple faulty outlet, a major kitchen remodel, or preparing your home for an electric vehicle, residents of Toms River can rely on the experienced team at Integrated Electrical Solutions for safe, code-compliant work using quality materials and the latest technology.

For fast, reliable electrical service in Toms River and throughout Ocean and Monmouth Counties, call (609) 752-6074 today. 24/7 emergency response is available.

About Integrated Electrical Solutions NJ

Based in Jackson Township, Integrated Electrical Solutions NJ has been providing expert residential and commercial electrical services across New Jersey for more than 14 years. The company specializes in emergency repairs, installations, upgrades, and energy-efficient solutions while maintaining the highest standards of safety and professionalism.