8-Week Information Assurance Risk Management Strategies Online Training Course

MENAFN - Market Press Release) March 24, 2026 10:58 pm - DOC Technology Systems LLC has developed an 8-week course to support organizations improve information assurance.

This 8-week online, self-paced training course is offered on Canvas learning management system and developed with key components learners need to stay current in controlling workplace risk factors in alignment with National Institute of Standards and Technology recommendations and guidelines. This course is uniquely developed for Mid-level, master's degree level course training.

This course enables e-Learners to understand how to effectively define an information assurance analysis and an information risk management and analysis strategy. e-Learners will gain knowledge regarding policy compliance strategies as well as how to utilize AWS cloud intrusion detection and prevention.

Additionally, they will gain the opportunity to understand enterprise architecture as it relates to IT strategies, including team management, change management, and vendor management. As well as learn how to create clearly defined IT strategy policies, including how to set an agenda, define policy formulation, methods of decision making, policy implementation; how to effectively monitor and evaluate policy framework. This includes adopting usage of policy templates to define an acceptable use policy, access control policy, change management policy, information security policy, remote access policy, email communication and security policy, email security policy, and data management policy, disaster recovery policy as well as understand policy management tools.

Assignments must be submitted for grading as required and quizzes must be passed with a 70% or higher score. e-Learners are not allowed to retake quizzes. All quiz scores are recorded automatically. e-Learners are required to earn a C grade or higher to pass this course. All course procedural activities and assessments are graded in alignment with the grading rubric; there is a total of 1000 points to be earned to get an A. Successful completion of this course and all assignments are required to earn full points.

Upon completion, e-Learners will receive a Certificate of Completion from DOC Technology Systems LLC. To enroll, log on to DOC Technology Systems LLC website.